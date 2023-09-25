Rick A. Friedman, MD, PhD, is a board-certified neurotologist, a specialist who treats neurological disorders of the ear. He is a world-renowned expert in the treatment of acoustic neuroma, a benign tumor that develops on the main nerve connecting the ear to the brain. In addition to leading the acoustic neuroma program at UC San Diego Health, he also treats meningioma, neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2), glomus tumors, hearing impairment, otosclerosis, Meniere's disease, cholesteatoma, superior canal dehiscence and chronic ear infections. He is also board certified in neurotology.

As a professor in the University of California San Diego School of Medicine's Department of Surgery, Friedman trains medical students, residents and fellows at UC San Diego School of Medicine. He receives funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for his research on the genetics of common forms of hearing loss.

A popular speaker, Friedman has presented his work at more than 30 medical conferences around the world.