Professor Miller’s research is aimed at reducing the emissions of both air travel and land based power production. He has worked extensively with industry, presently undertaking research in collaboration with Rolls Royce, Mitsubishi, Siemens, Alstom and Dyson. Over the next 20 years improved compression systems will play a critical role in achieving a reduction in greenhouse emissions from gas turbines. By developing ultra-low pressure ratio fans, the propulsive efficiency can be raised, while by increasing the compressor pressure ratio and the efficiency, the core efficiency can be raised. The Whittle Laboratory, in collaboration with Rolls Royce and the UK Aerospace Technology Institute, is currently working on a range of technologies designed to underpin this future generation of compression systems. To achieve a step improvement in jet engine efficiency requires a change from the conventional gas turbine cycle developed by Frank Whittle. One method of achieving a 20% reduction in fuel consumption is to replace the conventional steady combustor with one in which the fuel is periodically burnt, known as a pressure gain or constant volume combustor. The Cambridge Pressure Gain Combustion Group has developed a range of technologies designed to both maximise combustor pressure gain and efficiently couple the combustor with neighboring turbomachinery. Off-shore renewable power forms a critical pillar in the UK’s future energy policy. As a result, in 2010, Cambridge Tidal Turbine Group was formed. By understanding the unsteady hydrodynamics of the device the group aims to both extend the life of the device and improve in-service power output. He also directs the Whittle Laboratory at Cambridge University.