Dr. Salata is the Executive Vice Chair of the Department of Medicine and Division Chief of Infectious Diseases and HIV Medicine, University Hospitals Case Medical Center (UHCMC) in Cleveland, OH. Dr. Salata is Professor of Medicine, International Health, and Biostatistics and Epidemiology at Case Western Reserve University's School of Medicine. Dr. Salata, a graduate of the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, furthered his medical education with an internal medicine residency at University Hospitals Case Medical Center, followed by a Fellowship in the Divisions of Infectious Diseases and Geographic Medicine at University Hospital of Virginia in Charlottesville. His medical interests include infectious diseases, HIV medicine, transplant infections, sepsis, travelers' medicine, nosocomial infections and orthopaedic infections.
As chairman of the Department of Medicine, he'll oversee UH Cleveland Medical Center's largest department with 285 full-time physicians and 10 divisions.
Researchers with the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center have secured $4 million in funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH)/National Cancer Institute (NCI) to establish an HIV-associated Malignancy Research Center focused on lung cancer in East Africa.
“Our health care workers risk exposure to the coronavirus every day and it’s important to find strategies that might help them, beyond providing personal protective equipment,” Dr. Robert Salata said.
“There have been a lot of discussions about the effect that physical distancing has made on the epidemic, but I’m a firm believer that it has made a difference. Estimates across the country range from as little as 20 percent decreases in cases of deaths to as much as 67 percent.”
“Pfizer is closing in on their intended recruitment target of 44,000, the only group that will be vaccinated into November will be a group of children between the age of 12 and 17 – and why was that done – well many advocates have pushed forward with that and when we get to the point of the general distribution of vaccines in the United States and other countries, we want to know that it’s also safe and effective in children.”
“People who had lower symptomatic disease had higher levels of antibodies, and then in a separate observation, some of those lasted seven months but there are other observations that were three months and they have waned. But immunologists suspect that if you are re-challenged with COVID-19, you may indeed have a rise in your antibody response that may be protected.”
