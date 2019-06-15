Robert Bonar, DrHA is a connector. Throughout his 40-plus year career as a healthcare administrator, he has excelled at creating the kinds of highly functional workplaces where the physicians, administrators and medical staff felt cared about and valued. Now he is investing his considerable energies in showing students how to create such workplaces. Bonar moved to the Washington, DC area with a dream of working at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health (Milken Institute SPH). His timing was fortuitous, in that the school was recruiting to hire a new director for the Master of Health Administration (MHA) program, the position he now holds. The institutions where Bonar has served include Children’s Hospital and Clinics of Minnesota, in Minneapolis, Minn. He served as the CEO there from 2014 to 2017. Prior to that, he was CEO of the Seton Family of Hospitals and Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin, Tex. There, his accomplishments include overseeing the design, construction, and opening, in 2007, of the first-ever hospital to receive a Platinum certification by the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design program, the highest level of certification possible. The building also won many architectural awards. Bonar was also an administrator at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk, Va.; at Children’s Hospital at the Medical University of South Carolina, in Charleston; and at the Children’s Hospital of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City. Over the course of his career, Bonar also taught healthcare administration at schools nearby to or affiliated with the hospitals where he served as an administrator. His most recent position prior to coming to GW was at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. He also taught at Old Dominion University/Eastern Virginia Medical School, the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and the University of South Carolina.