Roberto C. Arduino, M.D. is a preeminent expert in HIV clinical care and clinical research. He graduated from Universidad de Buenos Aires Medical School in 1982, trained in internal medicine from 1982 through 1987, and completed his fellowship in infectious diseases in 1989 in Buenos Aires. He did additional infectious diseases training at McGovern Medical School at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) from 1990-1994. Dr. Arduino has been actively involved in externally funded HIV research, first in his native Argentina and now as a Professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at UTHealth. His current research includes clinical studies of new antiretroviral drugs, treatment strategies, immune activation/inflammation and HIV cure. Dr. Arduino is the Site Leader for the NIH funded Houston AIDS Research Team (HART), which is a Clinical Research Site (CRS) for the AIDS Clinical Trial Group (ATCG) network and HPTN 083 protocol-specific site for the HIV Prevention Trials Network.