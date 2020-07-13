Roberto C. Arduino, M.D. is a preeminent expert in HIV clinical care and clinical research. He graduated from Universidad de Buenos Aires Medical School in 1982, trained in internal medicine from 1982 through 1987, and completed his fellowship in infectious diseases in 1989 in Buenos Aires. He did additional infectious diseases training at McGovern Medical School at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) from 1990-1994. Dr. Arduino has been actively involved in externally funded HIV research, first in his native Argentina and now as a Professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at UTHealth. His current research includes clinical studies of new antiretroviral drugs, treatment strategies, immune activation/inflammation and HIV cure. Dr. Arduino is the Site Leader for the NIH funded Houston AIDS Research Team (HART), which is a Clinical Research Site (CRS) for the AIDS Clinical Trial Group (ATCG) network and HPTN 083 protocol-specific site for the HIV Prevention Trials Network.
The study’s lead investigator and professor of infectious disease at the McGovern Medical School in UTHealth said this is a time for the HIV research community to utilize the members’ expertise in the search for a treatment for coronavirus.
Roberto Arduino of UT Health will become an important part of the puzzle, in charge of testing the prophylaxis’s safety and efficacy in treating humans.
A Phase III clinical trial to assess if a potential vaccine is effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 is now open for enrollment by The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) in collaboration with Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center.
02-Nov-2020 03:55:00 PM EST
A combination antibody treatment for preventing COVID-19 illness in individuals who have had sustained exposure to someone with the virus is being studied by researchers at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth). The clinical trial is enrolling patients at Harris Health System’s Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital.
25-Sep-2020 03:30:16 PM EDT
A study on the effectiveness of multiple treatments, including laboratory-made antibodies, at preventing mild COVID-19 from advancing to severe illness in the outpatient setting is underway by researchers at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth). The clinical trial is enrolling patients at Harris Health System’s Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital.
15-Sep-2020 12:40:01 PM EDT
An interventional therapy aimed at improving survival chances and reducing the need for critical care treatment due to COVID-19 is being investigated by physicians at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth). The clinical trial is underway at Memorial Hermann and Harris Health System’s Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital.
13-Jul-2020 11:15:22 AM EDT
