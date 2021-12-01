Robert Friedberg, PhD, ABPP, is a licensed psychologist focusing on children, adolescents, and families and a professor at Palo Alto University. He is recognized as one of the leading experts in applying Aaron T. Beck’s model of cognitive therapy to children. Beck's approach is considered the gold standard psychosocial intervention for a variety of psychiatric conditions. Friedberg is Board Certified in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, a Fellow of the American Psychological Association (Clinical Child Psychology, Div.53) and the Association of Behavioral and Cognitive Therapies. He is the author of twelve books and numerous scholarly articles.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Clinical practice of cognitive therapy with children and adolescents: The nuts and bolts
|
487
|
2015
|
Cognitive developmental therapy with children
|
136
|
1998
|
A Prática Clínica da Terapia Cognitiva com Crianças e Adolescentes-2
|
127
|
2019
|
Cognitive therapy techniques for children and adolescents: Tools for enhancing practice
|
105
|
2009
|
Práctica clínica de terapia cognitiva con niños y adolescentes: conceptos esenciales
|
99
|
2005
|
Metaphors and stories in cognitive behavioral therapy with children
|
89
|
2010
|
Depressive Experiences Questionnaire: An empirical exploration of the underlying theory
|
52
|
1995
|
Training psychologists for cognitive-behavioral therapy in the raw world: A rubric for supervisors
|
51
|
2009
|
Integrating psychotherapeutic processes with cognitive behavioral procedures
|
51
|
2007
|
Therapeutic exercises for children: Guided self-discovery using cognitive-behavioral techniques
|
49
|
2001
|
Storytelling and cognitive therapy with children
|
46
|
1994
|
Locus of control and self-concept in a status offender population
|
36
|
1982
|
Técnicas de terapia cognitiva para crianças e adolescentes
|
35
|
2009
|
Guidelines for the effective use of Socratic dialogue in cognitive therapy.
|
34
|
1999
|
A cognitive-behavioral approach to family therapy
|
31
|
2006
|
Using cognitive behavioral interventions to help children cope with parental military deployments
|
30
|
2011
|
Core principles in cognitive therapy with youth
|
27
|
2011
|
Making cognitive behavioral therapy user-friendly to children.
|
24
|
1999
|
Cognitive behavioral therapy for the busy child psychiatrist and other mental health professionals: Rubrics and rudiments
|
23
|
2012
|
If it works for pills, can it work for skills? Direct-to-consumer social marketing of evidence-based psychological treatments
|
22
|
2017