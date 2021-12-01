Robert Friedberg, PhD, ABPP, is a licensed psychologist focusing on children, adolescents, and families and a professor at Palo Alto University. He is recognized as one of the leading experts in applying Aaron T. Beck’s model of cognitive therapy to children. Beck's approach is considered the gold standard psychosocial intervention for a variety of psychiatric conditions. Friedberg is Board Certified in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, a Fellow of the American Psychological Association (Clinical Child Psychology, Div.53) and the Association of Behavioral and Cognitive Therapies. He is the author of twelve books and numerous scholarly articles.