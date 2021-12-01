Robert Friedberg, PhD, ABPP,

Robert Friedberg, PhD, ABPP,

Palo Alto University

Professor

Expertise: PsychologyChild PsychologyCognitive TherapyBehavioral Therapy

Robert Friedberg, PhD, ABPP, is a licensed psychologist focusing on children, adolescents, and families and a professor at Palo Alto University. He is recognized as one of the leading experts in applying Aaron T. Beck’s model of cognitive therapy to children.  Beck's approach is considered the gold standard psychosocial intervention for a variety of psychiatric conditions.

Friedberg is Board Certified in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, a Fellow of the American Psychological Association (Clinical Child Psychology, Div.53) and the Association of Behavioral and Cognitive Therapies.

He is the author of twelve books and numerous scholarly articles.

No Clipping


Title

Cited By

Year

Clinical practice of cognitive therapy with children and adolescents: The nuts and bolts

487

2015

Cognitive developmental therapy with children

136

1998

A Prática Clínica da Terapia Cognitiva com Crianças e Adolescentes-2

127

2019

Cognitive therapy techniques for children and adolescents: Tools for enhancing practice

105

2009

Práctica clínica de terapia cognitiva con niños y adolescentes: conceptos esenciales

99

2005

Metaphors and stories in cognitive behavioral therapy with children

89

2010

Depressive Experiences Questionnaire: An empirical exploration of the underlying theory

52

1995

Training psychologists for cognitive-behavioral therapy in the raw world: A rubric for supervisors

51

2009

Integrating psychotherapeutic processes with cognitive behavioral procedures

51

2007

Therapeutic exercises for children: Guided self-discovery using cognitive-behavioral techniques

49

2001

Storytelling and cognitive therapy with children

46

1994

Locus of control and self-concept in a status offender population

36

1982

Técnicas de terapia cognitiva para crianças e adolescentes

35

2009

Guidelines for the effective use of Socratic dialogue in cognitive therapy.

34

1999

A cognitive-behavioral approach to family therapy

31

2006

Using cognitive behavioral interventions to help children cope with parental military deployments

30

2011

Core principles in cognitive therapy with youth

27

2011

Making cognitive behavioral therapy user-friendly to children.

24

1999

Cognitive behavioral therapy for the busy child psychiatrist and other mental health professionals: Rubrics and rudiments

23

2012

If it works for pills, can it work for skills? Direct-to-consumer social marketing of evidence-based psychological treatments

22

2017

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister
close
0.07949

Reporter Tools

Connect with experts and discover the latest research news in science, medicine, life, and business