Robert Garofalo, MD, MPH, is the Division Head of Adolescent Medicine at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago and a Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. He is a Co-Director of Lurie Children’s Gender and Sex Development Program, the first comprehensive program for gender nonconforming children and adolescents in the Midwest. Dr. Garofalo also directs Lurie Children’s Adolescent/Young Adult HIV Program and the Center for Gender, Sexuality and HIV Prevention, which conducts research on topics in adolescent sexual health, gender, sexuality, HIV prevention and health disparities affecting adolescent and young adult populations at risk of acquiring HIV. He is a national expert on lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) health issues in youth, as well as adolescent sexuality and HIV clinical care and prevention. Dr. Garofalo is the former President of the Gay and Lesbian Medical Association. In 2010, he served as a committee member for the National Academy of Sciences/Institute of Medicine Committee on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Health Issues and Research Gaps and Opportunities.