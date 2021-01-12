Professor at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), recently received the 2018 Outstanding Adult Immunization Champion award for exceptional dedication to protecting adults from vaccine-preventable diseases. Hopkins joined UAMS faculty in 1993 and has been a professor in the College of Medicine departments of Pediatrics and Internal Medicine since 2010. In 2012, he was named director of the Division of General Internal Medicine in the Department of Internal Medicine. He is a member of several professional and medical associations and has served on the Executive Committee of the National Influenza Vaccine Summit.
“I think we clearly need more contact tracing to help blunt the degree of disease we have in our communities. As Dr. Reed pointed out – if we can detect these people before they become symptomatic if we can detect these people and isolate them before they spread to the second or third or fourth-order contact and spread the disease, we may help reduce some of the strain that’s currently present on our healthcare systems at present.”
“I think that the way the system was set up was, the distribution’s determined by specific localities, the designated cities, and states, that’s again a place where more federal leadership and integration would have been more helpful for us.”