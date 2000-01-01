Professor at Creighton University’s Heider College of Business. Robert Johnson, Ph.D., CFA, is a distinguished researcher of Federal Reserve policy and capital market returns and a regular contributor to national financial media outlets that rely on his industry interpretations and analysis. Johnson is the founder and CEO of Economic Index Associates, a New York-based firm that offers a new paradigm in index investing supported by more than 30 years of academic research. He’s served as the President and CEO of The American College of Financial Services and was the recipient of the 2013 Alfred C. “Pete” Morley Distinguished Service Award from CFA Institute, where he previously held a number of senior executive positions. Among his many published books, “Strategic Value Investing,” earned recognition as a repeat selection to Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting Reading List. Johnson has also authored more than 80 scholarly articles on portfolio management, asset valuation, wealth management and monetary policy. Johnson uses his extensive knowledge of the government’s fiscal policy decisions to identify shifts in investment strategy and interpret stock market trends. He’s been honored with the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Student Award for Teaching Excellence and has thrice been named Outstanding Faculty Member of the Year at Creighton’s Heider College of Business.