Robert Keefe develops new research that advances and improves operational forestry. He works with students to manage and administer over 8,000 acres of productive, working forestland in Idaho and helps forestry students develop long-term careers with timberland owners, consultants, agencies and mills. He facilitates research integrated with active forest management by faculty and students in the College of Natural Resources.

He is available to speak on forest and fuels management, treatment costs, prescribed fire use and wildland firefighter safety.