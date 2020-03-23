Dr. Robert P. Franks is president and chief executive officer of the Judge Baker Children's Center (JBCC). Dr. Franks, a leader in the implementation and dissemination of evidence-based practices in children’s mental health, holds a master’s degree from George Washington University and a Ph.D. from Boston College. He completed his clinical training and doctoral fellowship in child psychology at the Yale University Child Study Center in New Haven, Connecticut. Dr. Franks was formerly the director of the Center for Effective Practice and vice president of the Child Health & Development Institute (CHDI) of Connecticut. He is an assistant clinical professor at the Yale University School of Medicine and the University of Connecticut Health Center, Department of Psychiatry. He has also served on the core faculties of the Yale Child Study Center and the Duke University Medical Center. From 2005 until July 2014, Franks developed and led CHDI’s efforts to improve the effectiveness of treatments statewide for children with serious and complex developmental, emotional, behavioral, and addictive disorders. Under his leadership, the center significantly changed the landscape of children’s behavioral health, juvenile justice, and child welfare in Connecticut. Dr. Franks has had extensive experience in providing direct service, assessments, and consultation for children and families with a wide range of issues, particularly those experiencing child traumatic stress reactions. Dr. Franks has provided training, technical assistance, and consultation locally and nationally to provider organizations, state agencies, organizational leaders, and systems of care in the best practices in children’s mental health. His academic and research interests include implementation science, child mental health systems, child mental health policy, child traumatic stress, public awareness, communications and education, and the dissemination and evaluation of effective and evidence-based child mental health practices. As president and CEO of JBCC, Dr. Franks is working to raise the standard of mental health care, promote healthy outcomes, and improve the lives of children in Massachusetts and beyond. Franks hopes to apply the knowledge and experience he has gained to further establish JBCC as a national leader in children’s mental health and to work collaboratively with partners to advance quality care that has been proven to help children and families.