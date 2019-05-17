Robert T. Schooley, MD, is an infectious disease specialist and an expert in HIV and hepatitis C (HCV) infection and treatment. Infectious disease specialists care for patients with infections or diseases caused by viruses, bacteria, fungi and parasites. These include hepatitis viruses, tuberculosis, influenza, and HIV/AIDS, in addition to infections of the sinuses, heart, brain, lungs, gastrointestinal system, urinary tract, pelvic organs and bones. His research interests include influenza, global health and international medicine, and the diagnosis and management of infections that cause death and morbidity in resource-limited settings. Dr. Schooley is particularly interested in the origin and development (pathogenesis) of HIV and HIV therapy, and was one of the first researchers to describe the humoral and cellular immune responses to HIV infection. Dr. Schooley heads the Division of Infectious Diseases at UC San Diego School of Medicine, where he has developed a multidisciplinary research program for hepatitis C. As a professor of medicine, he leads the Universidade Eduardo Mondlane-UC San Diego Medical Education Partnership Initiative and supervises postdoctoral fellows. Prior to joining UC San Diego Health, Dr. Schooley was head of the Division of Infectious Diseases at University of Colorado and director of the Colorado Center for AIDS Research Virology Core Laboratory. During his tenure at Colorado, Dr. Schooley was chair of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ AIDS Clinical Trials Group. Before that, he served as associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Schooley is extensively published, having edited numerous books and authored hundreds of articles and book chapters. He serves on the editorial board of several medical journals, including Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndromes and Clinical Infectious Diseases. Dr. Schooley completed fellowships in infectious diseases at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in Bethesda, Maryland, and at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He earned his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University. Dr. Schooley is board certified in internal medicine. He is a fellow of the Infectious Disease Society of America and Royal Society of Medicine (UK), and member of numerous professional societies, including the American Society for Clinical Investigation, the Association of American Physicians, and the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene. In 2013, Dr. Schooley was honored with the Best Doctors in America and America’s Top Doctors award.