Dr. Roderick Mackie is advancing animal health, biofuel production, and food safety through his research in microbiology. His work focuses on anaerobic microbiology and fermentations, molecular microbial ecology in gut ecosystems, degradation of plant cell wall polymers and biomass, nitrogen metabolism, anaerobic waste digestion, and antibiotic resistance genes.
Affiliations:
Mackie is a professor in the Department of Animal Sciences, part of the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES) at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Mackie is also affiliated with the Division of Nutritional Sciences in ACES and the Carl R. Woese Institute of Genomic Biology.
With funding from the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research, University of Illinois faculty, along with an international team of scientists, is recruiting a surprising ally to make a powerful dent in greenhouse gas emissions: the cow. The team will work to re-route hydrogen atoms away from methane during the fermentation process in the rumen, toward more productive end products.
