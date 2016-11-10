Rogier Windhorst is an expert in astronomy, astrophysics, and dark energy and matter. Windhorst is a regents professor in the School of Earth and Space Exploration. Windhorst's research focuses on astronomy, cosmology, galaxy formation and evolution, the cosmic dark ages, the epoch of First Light, and astronomical instrumentation. He is a co-investigator and interdisciplinary scientist for the James Webb Space Telescope (Webb), the largest, most powerful and complex space science telescope ever built. The mission led by NASA, will serve as the premier deep space observatory for the next decade, exploring every phase of cosmic history – from within our solar system to the most distant observable galaxies in the early universe, and everything in between.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Spectroscopic discovery of the supernova 2003dh associated with GRB 030329
|
1547
|
2003
|
The james webb space telescope
|
1327
|
2006
|
Passively evolving early-type galaxies at 1.4≲ z≲ 2.5 in the Hubble Ultra Deep Field
|
971
|
2005
|
A 3.5-Gyr-old galaxy at redshift 1.55
|
538
|
1996
|
LBDS 53W091: an Old, Red Galaxy at z= 1.552
|
430
|
1997
|
Can the reionization epoch be detected as a global signature in the cosmic background?
|
376
|
1999
|
Photometry and spectroscopy of GRB 030329 and its associated supernova 2003dh: the first two months
|
326
|
2003
|
The Hubble Space Telescope wide field camera 3 early release science data: Panchromatic faint object counts for 0.2-2 μm wavelength
|
307
|
2011
|
Sub-millijansky 1.4 GHz source counts and multicolor studies of weak radio galaxy populations
|
290
|
1985
|
Deep wide-field spectrophotometry of the open cluster M67
|
265
|
1996
|
Radio emission from galaxies in the Hubble Deep Field
|
259
|
1998
|
Faint radio sources and star formation history
|
254
|
2000
|
The Morphological Mix of Field Galaxies to mI= 24.25 Magnitudes (bJ~ 26 Magnitudes) from a Deep Hubble Space Telescope* WFPC2 Image
|
245
|
1995
|
The contribution of late-type/irregulars to the faint galaxy counts from HST Medium Deep Survey images
|
244
|
1995
|
The micro-Jansky radio source population at 5 GHz
|
237
|
1991
|
Evidence for extended, obscured starbursts in submillimeter galaxies
|
225
|
2004
|
Microjansky source counts and spectral indices at 8.44 GHz
|
224
|
1993
|
Sub-galactic clumps at a redshift of 2.39 and implications for galaxy formation
|
215
|
1996
|
An overdensity of galaxies at z= 5.9±0.2 in the hubble ultra deep field confirmed using the ACS grism
|
197
|
2005
|
Morphological number counts and redshift distributions to I< 26 from the Hubble Deep Field: implications for the evolution of ellipticals, spirals, and irregulars
|
188
|
1998
"Looking for the first stars has long been a goal of astronomy. They will tell us about the actual properties of the very early universe, things we've only modeled on our computers until now."
- Phys Org