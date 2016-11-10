Rogier Windhorst, PhD

Arizona State University (ASU)

Regents Professor, School of Earth and Space Exploration

Expertise: AstronomyAstrophysicsEnergy

Rogier Windhorst is an expert in astronomy, astrophysics, and dark energy and matter.

Windhorst is a regents professor in the School of Earth and Space Exploration.

Windhorst's research focuses on astronomy, cosmology, galaxy formation and evolution, the cosmic dark ages, the epoch of First Light, and astronomical instrumentation. 

He is a co-investigator and interdisciplinary scientist for the James Webb Space Telescope (Webb), the largest, most powerful and complex space science telescope ever built. The mission led by NASA, will serve as the premier deep space observatory for the next decade, exploring every phase of cosmic history – from within our solar system to the most distant observable galaxies in the early universe, and everything in between.

"Looking for the first stars has long been a goal of astronomy. They will tell us about the actual properties of the very early universe, things we've only modeled on our computers until now."

- Phys Org

