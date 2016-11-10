Rogier Windhorst is an expert in astronomy, astrophysics, and dark energy and matter. Windhorst is a regents professor in the School of Earth and Space Exploration. Windhorst's research focuses on astronomy, cosmology, galaxy formation and evolution, the cosmic dark ages, the epoch of First Light, and astronomical instrumentation. He is a co-investigator and interdisciplinary scientist for the James Webb Space Telescope (Webb), the largest, most powerful and complex space science telescope ever built. The mission led by NASA, will serve as the premier deep space observatory for the next decade, exploring every phase of cosmic history – from within our solar system to the most distant observable galaxies in the early universe, and everything in between.