Roland T. Rust is Distinguished University Professor and David Bruce Smith Chair in Marketing at the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland, where he is founder and Executive Director of the Center for Excellence in Service. He is also Visiting Chair in Marketing Research at Erasmus University (Netherlands) and an International Research Fellow of Oxford University’s Centre for Corporate Reputation (UK). His lifetime achievement honors include the AMA Irwin McGraw-Hill Distinguished Marketing Educator Award, the EMAC Distinguished Marketing Scholar Award, Fellow of the INFORMS Society for Marketing Science, the Paul D. Converse Award, Fellow of the American Statistical Association, as well as the top career honors in service marketing, marketing research, marketing strategy, and advertising, and honorary doctorates in economics from the University of Neuchatel (Switzerland) and the Norwegian School of Economics. He was one of the inaugural honorees in the American Marketing Association’s Marketing Legends video series, and one of the inaugural AMA Fellows. He has won best article awards from five different journals, including four best article awards from the Journal of Marketing, as well as the Berry/AMA Book Award for the best book in marketing. He served as Editor of the Journal of Marketing, founded the annual Frontiers in Service Conference, was founding Editor of the Journal of Service Research, and served as Editor of the International Journal of Research in Marketing (IJRM). He has consulted with many leading companies worldwide, including such companies as American Airlines, AT&T, Comcast, Dow Chemical, DuPont, Eli Lilly, FedEx, Hershey, Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, NASA, NCR, Nortel, Procter & Gamble, Sears, Sony, Starwood, Tata, Unilever, and USAA. A national class distance runner in his collegiate days, he has been inducted into the DePauw University Athletic Hall of Fame. He has coached one age group world champion and several age-group national champions in track and triathlon.
Roland Rust has been defining the boundaries of service research since he was a student at University of North Carolina.
“It means that if humans want jobs, they better get good at feeling,” Rust says. “Things like interpersonal relationships and emotional intelligence will be much more important.”
Title
Cited By
Year
Customer satisfaction, customer retention, and market share
3210
1993
Service quality: insights and managerial implications from the frontier
2556
1994
Return on marketing: Using customer equity to focus marketing strategy
2531
2004
Return on quality (ROQ): Making service quality financially accountable
2416
1995
Customer delight: foundations, findings, and managerial insight
2076
1997
Customer satisfaction, productivity, and profitability: Differences between goods and services
2048
1997
Driving customer equity: How customer lifetime value is reshaping corporate strategy
1971
2001
Service quality: New directions in theory and practice
1443
1993
Measuring marketing productivity: Current knowledge and future directions
1404
2004
Should we delight the customer?
950
2000
The role of marketing
945
1999
Reliability measures for qualitative data: Theory and implications
846
1994
Service marketing
785
1996
Getting return on quality: revenue expansion, cost reduction, or both?
778
2002
Feature fatigue: When product capabilities become too much of a good thing
691
2005
The customer pyramid: creating and serving profitable customers
672
2001
The path to customer centricity
616
2006
Marketing models of service and relationships
610
2006
What drives customer equity?
580
2001
Maryland Smith service expert Roland Rust explains why guests should prepare for room rate and fee increases and more service automation as hotels grapple with a labor shortage.
14-Jul-2021 02:50:38 PM EDT
The world's leading service experts, including high-ranking executives and prominent academics, will meet, virtually, July 9-10 to discuss service industry developments related to AI and digital technologies.
05-Jul-2021 01:05:51 PM EDT
As machines are trained to “think,” many tasks that previously required human intelligence are becoming automated through artificial intelligence. However, human workers have a competitive advantage: It is more difficult to automate emotional intelligence.
21-Jan-2021 08:15:22 AM EST
A new study examines technological, socioeconomic and geopolitical forces altering the marketing industry -- including deepening consumer relationships -- and the implications for marketing managers, educators and researchers.
06-Aug-2020 03:50:40 PM EDT
“The bottom line is that a lot of small businesses haven't gotten their money yet, due to logistical problems”
- Large chains securing small business relief loans spark backlash, calls for reform
“Economists tend to think about the economy as being numbers on a computer screen but really the economy is people. What we are seeing right now is a lot of individual people and individual mom and pop service retail locations being completely hammered.”
- Newswise Live Expert Panel for April 29, 2020: COVID vs. Re-Open, Business Experts Debate the Pros and Cons
“What’s happening right now is that the people at the very bottom of the income and wealth distribution are the ones that are being completely hammered by this, worse than anybody else. That is very much of a concern.”
- Newswise Live Expert Panel for April 29, 2020: COVID vs. Re-Open, Business Experts Debate the Pros and Cons