Halden is director of the Center for Environmental Health Engineering at the Biodesign Institute, professor in the Ira A. Fulton School for Sustainable Engineering and the Built Environment, and a senior sustainability scientist.
22-Aug-2017 05:05:38 PM EDT
20-Jun-2017 06:00:53 AM EDT
Join us in person or online for press conferences featuring some of the most exciting work being presented at ACS’ 248th National Meeting & Exposition. Reporters will have a chance to ask scientists questions about their work at the on-site Press Center or via www.ustream.tv/channel/acslive. For more detailed information about individual briefings, see the associated press releases posted on ACS’ Meeting Newsroom page on Newswise.
29-Jul-2014 11:00:52 AM EDT