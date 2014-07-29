Join us in person or online for press conferences featuring some of the most exciting work being presented at ACS’ 248th National Meeting & Exposition. Reporters will have a chance to ask scientists questions about their work at the on-site Press Center or via www.ustream.tv/channel/acslive. For more detailed information about individual briefings, see the associated press releases posted on ACS’ Meeting Newsroom page on Newswise.

29-Jul-2014 11:00:52 AM EDT