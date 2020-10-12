Ronald D. Fricker, Jr. is the Associate Dean for Faculty Affairs and Administration in the Virginia Tech College of Science and formerly served as Professor and Head of the Virginia Tech Department of Statistics. Prior to joining Virginia Tech, he was a faculty member in the Operations Research Department of the Naval Postgraduate School and, prior to that, a Senior Statistician at the RAND Corporation and the Associate Director of the RAND National Security Research Division (NSRD), a division within the RAND Corporation responsible for conducting research and analysis on complex national defense policy and strategy problems. Dr. Fricker’s research is focused on studying the performance of various statistical methods for use in disease surveillance and statistical process control methodologies more generally. His previous work has included warfare modeling, surveying via the Internet, logistics performance evaluation, environmental issues and analyses, and quality control. Particular past efforts include evaluating new recruiting strategies for the United States military, evaluating personnel recruiting and retention of U.S. Army Special Forces, researching Federal support to state and local organizations for domestic terrorism preparedness, and investigating the use of pesticides by U.S. forces during the Gulf War. A recipient of multiple teaching awards and author of more than 100 papers, monographs, technical reports, and articles, including Introduction to Statistical Methods for Biosurveillance published by Cambridge University Press, Dr. Fricker has published in the Journal of the Royal Statistical Society, the Journal of Quality Technology, Quality Engineering, Statistics in Medicine, Environmental and Ecological Statistics, Military Psychology, Aviation, Space and Environmental Medicine, and Information Fusion. He is on the editorial board of the International Journal of Quality Engineering and Technology. Dr. Fricker holds a Ph.D. and an M.A. in Statistics from Yale University, an M.S. in Operations Research from The George Washington University, and a bachelor's degree from the United States Naval Academy. Upon graduation from the Naval Academy, he served as a surface warfare officer in the United States Navy. Dr. Fricker is a Fellow of the American Statistical Association (ASA) and an Elected Member of the International Statistical Institute.