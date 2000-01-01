Dr Ronan Lee is a Doctoral Prize Fellow at Loughborough University London’s Institute for Media and Creative Industries where his research focuses on the Rohingya, genocide, hate speech, migration, and Asian politics. Ronan’s book “Myanmar’s Rohingya Genocide: Identity, History and Hate Speech” was published by Bloomsbury in 2021, and he was awarded the 2021 Early Career Emerging Scholar Prize by the International Association of Genocide Scholars. Ronan has a professional background in politics, media, and public policy. He was formerly a Queensland State Member of Parliament (2001-2009) and served on the frontbench as a Parliamentary Secretary (2006-2008) in portfolios including Justice, Main Roads, and Local Government. He has also worked as a senior government advisor, and as an election strategist and campaign manager.
Title
Cited By
Year
Myanmar’s Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA)
5
2021
Myanmar’s Rohingya genocide: Identity, history and hate speech
24
2021
Heritage destruction in Myanmar’s Rakhine state: legal and illegal iconoclasm
9
2020
Politicizing Islam: the Islamic revival in France and India: by Z. Fareen Parvez, New York, Oxford University Press, 2017, xiv+ 269 pp.,£ 59 (hardback), ISBN: 9780190225247
2020
Extreme speech| extreme speech in Myanmar: The role of state media in the Rohingya forced migration crisis
47
2019
Myanmar's Citizenship Law as State Crime: A Case for the International Criminal Court
20
2019
The road to a peaceful solution in Myanmar's Rakhine State
4
2016
The dark side of liberalization: How Myanmar's political and media freedoms are being used to limit Muslim rights
33
2016
El camino hacia la resolución pacífica en el estado de Rakáin, en Myanmar
2016
Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea: The Rohingya’s Dilemma
5
2015
A politician, not an icon: Aung San Suu Kyi's silence on Myanmar's Muslim Rohingya
44
2014
Holding Back the Tide: can Myanmar’s democratic political leaders prevent a de facto religious test for full citizenship rights?
0