Dr. Rosa Diaz is the Missions Engineering and Science Analysis Branch Deputy supporting, coordinating, or managing several cross-instrument and cross-mission projects for the Hubble Space Telescope, James Webb Space Telescope, and Nancy Roman Space Telescope. She works with teams and technical leads on projects that range from the design, implementation, and maintenance of software and systems to the testing and validation of scientific algorithms and documentation for missions. Dr. Diaz also participates in public outreach efforts, particularly focusing on reaching out to the Latin American community.