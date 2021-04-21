Rose Mary Bailly oversees the Aging Law Program. The program includes events at which guest panelists discuss trending aging and health law issues, the Edgar & Margaret Sandman Fellowship, a summer program that offers law students an opportunity to do in-depth research on aging and health law issues, and an anticipated Aging Law Writers Series. She is the co-author of Financial Exploitation of the Elderly (Civic Research Institute 2007) and author of Thomson West’s Practice Commentaries for several New York statutes and articles on guardianship law and elder abuse. Ms. Bailly is a member of the American Bar Association, the New York State Bar Association, and a Fellow of the Brookdale Center on Aging of Hunter College. A graduate of Fordham University School of Law, she served as a Commentary Editor for the Fordham Law Review.