Dr. David Ross Camidge is Director of Thoracic Oncology at the University of Colorado. His focus is in Thoracic Malignancies and Developmental Therapeutics (Phase I studies). In 2012, he was announced as the recipient of the 5th Bonnie J. Addario Lectureship as a “Luminary in the quest to eradicate lung cancer.” In 2013, Dr. Camidge became the first physician to receive the Hank Baskett Sr. Spirit Award, for which he was credited as being “one of the leading minds in lung cancer today.” In 2015, he became the inaugural recipient of the Joyce Zeff Chair in Lung Cancer Research at the University of Colorado Cancer Center. Dr. Camidge is also the National Medical Director of the Academic Thoracic Oncology Medical Investigators Consortium and a member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network Lung Cancer Committee.