Ruchi Gupta, MD, is an Attending Physician, Academic General Pediatrics and Primary Care, at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago and an Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Dr. Gupta also is the Director of the Science and Outcomes of Allergy and Asthma Research Team (SOAAR). Her clinical interests are in the areas of asthma, food allergy, and eczema. She is involved in clinical, epidemiological, and community research. She has been nationally recognized for her research in the areas of food allergy and asthma epidemiology.
Sensor-based inhalers integrated into health care providers’ clinical workflows may help improve medication adherence and support children with asthma – and their families – to more effectively manage this condition, according to a new Northwestern and Lurie Children’s study published in Pediatrics.
17-Feb-2021 05:10:41 PM EST
Black children have significantly higher rates of shellfish and fish allergies than White children, in addition to having higher odds of wheat allergy, suggesting that race may play an important role in how children are affected by food allergies, researchers at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Rush University Medical Center and two other hospitals have found.
04-Feb-2021 01:10:35 PM EST
The Center for Food Allergy & Asthma Research (CFAAR), at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, announced the launch of the Intervention to Reduce Early Peanut Allergy in Children (iREACH) study. iREACH is a five-year, randomized clinical trial, funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), aimed at assessing and improving pediatric clinician adherence to the 2017 prevention of peanut allergy guidelines developed by an expert panel sponsored by NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).
11-Jan-2021 03:15:42 PM EST
The current recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) call for introducing to infants one single-ingredient food at a time and waiting three to five days to observe for food allergy before introducing another new food. However, the long waiting period might be too long, given that food allergy becomes apparent within minutes to a few hours after eating a new food. A recent survey of pediatricians, published in JAMA Network Open, found significant variability in their recommendations to parents about solid food introduction, which calls into question the relevance of the current guidelines.
13-Aug-2020 12:30:54 PM EDT
While 93 percent of U.S. pediatricians surveyed were aware of the national guidelines on peanut allergy prevention in infants, only 30 percent were fully implementing the recommended practices and 64 percent reported partial implementation, according to the study published in JAMA Network Open.
13-Jul-2020 01:15:02 PM EDT
Prevalence of food allergy among Medicaid-enrolled children across the U.S. was substantially lower (0.6 percent), compared to previous national estimates using parent surveys (7.6 percent) and reports of physician confirmation of food allergy (4.7 percent). The study, published in Academic Pediatrics, was the first to analyze Medicaid claims data of over 23 million children to estimate prevalence of food allergy diagnosis.
13-May-2020 11:45:14 AM EDT