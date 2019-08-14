Ruth Drew, MS, LPC, is the director of Information and Support Services at the Alzheimer's Association, overseeing nationwide efforts to enhance care and support for all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Drew leads the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline (800.272.3900), a nationwide resource staffed by specialists and master’s-level clinicians that offers confidential information and counseling to people affected by Alzheimer's and other dementias. Drew is a licensed counselor with experience in inpatient and agency settings. She has a master’s degree in counseling psychology from Northeastern State University and a bachelor’s degree from Oral Roberts University.
“People with Alzheimer’s are not always easy to care for,” said Ruth Drew, director of family and information services for the Alzheimer’s Association. “It becomes constant, (and) the intensity of the care is ratcheting up and up and up over time.”
The warning signs of Alzheimer’s and other dementias are warning signs for a lot of other conditions as well, so you want to know what you’re dealing with. It might not be Alzheimer’s; it might be something that’s very treatable, very curable.
