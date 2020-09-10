In 2016, Dr. Parikh was recruited to the Columbia University Medical Center as the Director of Endovascular Services, and Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. His clinical practice leverages his knowledge and experience in clinical cardiovascular medicine and complex coronary and peripheral vascular interventions. He has an active practice in cardiovascular medicine with a focus on atherosclerotic vascular disease and intervention throughout the circulation. This includes coronary artery disease, peripheral arterial disease including claudication and critical limb ischemia, renovascular disease, cerebrovascular disease, and venous disease and thrombosis. He is a nationally recognized clinician-educator and investigator in vascular medicine and intervention. He has won numerous teaching awards locally and co-directs several national educational programs for physicians in training and for continuing medical education in conjunction with the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF), the American College of Cardiology (ACC), and the Society for Cardiac Angiography and Intervention (SCAI). His research interests focus on novel endovascular devices for the treatment of vascular disease. He has been the site and national principal investigator for several clinical trials and has authored more than 50 original manuscripts and reviews in basic and clinical cardiovascular medicine. He lectures frequently at national meetings including the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT), ACC, and SCAI amongst others. Dr. Parikh grew up in northern New Jersey and graduated from Livingston High School. He went on to graduate magna cum laude from Harvard College with an AB in Biomedical Sciences and Engineering and went on to earn his MD from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine with Phi Beta Kappa and Alpha Omega Alpha honors. He completed his internal medicine residency and chief residency at the Massachusetts General Hospital, cardiovascular medicine and interventional cardiology fellowships at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and vascular medicine and intervention fellowship at the Massachusetts General Hospital, all teaching hospitals affiliated with the Harvard Medical School in Boston. He is board-certified in Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Disease, Interventional Cardiology, Vascular Medicine, and Endovascular Intervention.