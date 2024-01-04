Sajid Khan, MD is an Associate Professor of Surgery (Oncology), Section Chief of Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary & Mixed Tumors at Yale School of Medicine, and Co-Director of Team Science at Yale Center for Clinical Investigation. Dr. Khan is nationally recognized for superb clinical care and excellence in cancer research. He earned his medical degree from SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, NY and is Board Certified in both Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery. He completed general surgery training at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, OR and Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore in Bronx, NY. He also completed a research fellowship in surgical oncology at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York, NY and a clinical and research fellowship in surgical oncology at University of Chicago Medical Center in Chicago, IL. Watch a video with Dr. Sajid Khan >>. Dr. Khan is dedicated to improving the lives of cancer patients by his busy surgical practice, federally funded research, leadership by example, and kindness. Dr. Khan's surgical oncology practice specializes in patients with tumors of the liver, pancreas, bile ducts, gallbladder, stomach, and colon. Additionally he treats individuals diagnosed with melanoma, sarcoma, neuroendocrine tumors, and pancreatic cysts. His commitment to his patients and their families incorporates a multidisciplinary team approach, excellent communication, and state of the art minimally invasive surgery to provide an exceptional patient experience. Nationally, he has been named Top Doctors in American by Castle Connolly and consistently ranks in the top 1 percentile rank for patient satisfaction. Dr. Khan is a federally funded, well published, surgeon-scientist who uses modern molecular biology (focused on metabolomics and transcriptomics) to improve our understanding and treatment of patients with gastrointestinal cancers. His gastrointestinal surgical oncology focused research has been consistently funded by the National Institutes of Health/National Cancer Institute and incorporates principles of team science. The Khan Lab performs translational scientific research studying cancer metastasis and differences in tumor biology based on race/ethnicity and sex. Using molecular and clinical markers, the Khan Lab studies the scientific underpinnings of liver metastasis and identifies cancer patients who may benefit from liver surgery. In addition, his lab studies the relationship of tumor metabolites and RNA expression with race/ethnicity and sex. He also performs clinical outcomes research for all types of gastrointestinal cancers. His lab's research is regularly presented at national and international scientific meetings, published in prestigious scientific journals, and featured in national media outlets. Dr. Khan is Chair of the Society of Surgery of the Alimentary Tract (SSAT) Research Committee, on the Editorial Board for the Annals of Surgical Oncology, and Institutional Representative for the Society of University Surgeons (SUS). He is an active member of the Society of Surgery of the Alimentary Tract (SSAT), Society of Surgical Oncology (SSO), Society of University Surgeons (SUS), National Comprehensive Cancer Center (NCCN), American College of Surgeons (ACS), Association for Academic Surgery (AAS), Southwest Oncology Group (SWOG), American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), Yale Center for Clinical Investigation (YCCI), Yale Cancer Center, and Yale School of Medicine Admissions Committee.