Dr. Sally York is a medical oncologist and associate professor who treats patients with lung cancer and pleural mesothelioma at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

York doubles as a physician/scientist in the Department of Medicine’s Division of Hematology and Oncology. Her laboratory research has focused on genetics and chemotherapy-induced DNA damage by a defective genomic stability pathway in many tumors.

She also serves as the associate director of the Vanderbilt Medical Scientist Training Program, where she works with upcoming leaders in biomedical research.

York arrived in 2012 after more than a decade at Duke University, where she specialized in lung cancer and was also involved in its Medical Scientist Training Program. York completed both her internal medicine residency and oncology fellowship at Duke.

She earned her M.D. and Ph.D. degrees from Washington University in St. Louis and her Bachelor of Science in biochemistry from the University of Iowa. Her doctorate was in molecular cell biology.