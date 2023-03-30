Sam Telford , Sc.D.

Sam Telford , Sc.D.

Tufts University

Professor, Department of Infectious Disease and Global Health

Expertise: tickborne diseasesLyme Diseasepowasson virusbabesiosisDeer Ticks

Powassan Virus: What to Know about this Rare Tick-Borne Disease

Powassan cases are on the rise in parts of the U.S., says an expert at Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University. Powassan is a life-threatening illness that can cause severe neurological symptoms.
27-Oct-2023 01:05:49 PM EDT

Tick Safety Tips from Lyme Disease Experts at Tufts

Warm weather means tick season. Faculty at the School of Medicine and Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine share tips for staying healthy outdoors.
04-May-2023 09:40:26 AM EDT

Tick Talk: Facts and Fiction

Given the recent news regarding tickborne illnesses, Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine recently posed a question about a mild winter and if that would result in an increase of ticks in the spring. A pair of Cummings School experts shared their advice.
30-Mar-2023 04:45:30 PM EDT

