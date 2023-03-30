Powassan cases are on the rise in parts of the U.S., says an expert at Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University. Powassan is a life-threatening illness that can cause severe neurological symptoms.
27-Oct-2023 01:05:49 PM EDT
Warm weather means tick season. Faculty at the School of Medicine and Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine share tips for staying healthy outdoors.
04-May-2023 09:40:26 AM EDT
Given the recent news regarding tickborne illnesses, Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine recently posed a question about a mild winter and if that would result in an increase of ticks in the spring. A pair of Cummings School experts shared their advice.
30-Mar-2023 04:45:30 PM EDT