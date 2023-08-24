Keppler’s expertise is in the application of operations management theories to the education sector. Her research derives insights about how to improve education operations, or the management of human and material resources in public schools, educational nonprofits, and edtech companies. Her research has been published in top peer-reviewed journals in the operations management field and featured in top media outlets. A former high school educator in New York City, Keppler teaches technology and operations topics at Ross. She holds an MSEd from City University of New York and a PhD from Northwestern University.