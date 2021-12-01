Samuel B. Little, PhD, MSW, LCSW-C, is the Associate Dean of Clinical Field Education at the University of Maryland School of Social Work. Little can discuss affordable housing and public housing policy and reform, capacity building programs to provide pathways to homeownership and an active project called Hope Village in Baltimore that plans to create first-time homeownership to residents who were previously homeless and how University of Maryland School of Social Work graduate interns will assist these families. He is also the president and chief executive officer of the National Alliance of Resident Services in Affordable and Assisted Housing. He has previously served as deputy executive director for the Philadelphia Housing Authority, director of resident services for the District of Columbia Housing Authority and Associate Deputy Director of the Housing Authority of Baltimore City.