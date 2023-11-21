Recruited by the Department of Chemistry in 2019, Samy Cecioni is a young researcher who demonstrates exceptional research potential in the emerging fields of biological chemistry and glycomics. He has already published 30 articles in the most prestigious journals and contributed to three protected inventions, not to mention more than 2000 citations, which makes his scientific production globally influential. In the opinion of his colleagues, he will certainly become an international leader in his discipline. Since his arrival at the Department of Chemistry, he has obtained numerous funding, notably from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) and the Establishment of Young Professors (FRQNT), to name just these organizations. . Its research group is well established and recognized at the MIL Campus Science Complex and it already attracts dozens of local and international students. Samy Cecioni is also involved in the libraries of the University of Montreal while devoting (another!) part of his schedule to participating in symposia or international events. Not only does he promote his area of ​​expertise on the international scene, but he promotes the entire University. Samy Cecioni's exceptional commitment to research and teaching will undoubtedly contribute to significant progress in the field of chemistry and health in general. His ambitions are great... and he has all the potential and perseverance to achieve them. “Our research team is developing new tools to accelerate discoveries in the field of glycosciences. The set of molecules modified by sugars is sometimes described as the dark matter of life, and we propose multidisciplinary approaches at the intersection of chemistry and biology to enable advances relevant to human health,” explains -he.