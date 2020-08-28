Soule is the Morgridge Professor of Organizational Behavior at Stanford Graduate School of Business, and senior associate dean for academic affairs. Her major areas of interest are organizational theory, social movements, and political sociology. She has written two books, the first with Cambridge University Press, entitled Contention and Corporate Social Responsibility, and the second with Norton, called A Primer on Social Movements. She is a member of the founding team of Sociological Science, and serves on the editorial boards of Stanford University Press and Cambridge University Press. Her recent research has been published in the American Journal of Sociology, Annual Review of Sociology, American Sociological Review, and the Administrative Science Quarterly. She has served on a number of boards of nonprofit organizations, is currently a member of the board of advisors to the Hasso Plattner Institute of Design (the Stanford d.school), the advisory board of the Danish Innovation Centre, and the international advisory board to the president of the Stockholm School of Economics.
Title
Cited By
Year
Diffusion in organizations and social movements: From hybrid corn to poison pills
1982
1998
The use of newspaper data in the study of collective action
1082
2004
The Blackwell companion to social movements
977
2008
Social movements as extra-institutional entrepreneurs: The effect of protests on stock price returns
666
2007
Process and protest: Accounting for individual protest participation
599
2005
Bystanders, public opinion, and the media
516
2004
Mapping the terrain
509
2004
Contention and corporate social responsibility
475
2009
When do movements matter? The politics of contingency and the equal rights amendment
425
2004
The student divestment movement in the United States and tactical diffusion: The shantytown protest
419
1997
A primer on social movements
411
2010
Structural social change and the mobilizing effect of threat: Explaining levels of patriot and militia organizing in the United States
360
2002
Protest under fire? Explaining the policing of protest
350
2003
Movement allies, adversaries, and third parties
294
2004
Institutionalization as a contested, multilevel process
281
2005
Diffusion Processes within and across Movements
281
2004
The stages of the policy process and the equal rights amendment, 1972–1982
257
2006
The targets of social movements: Beyond a focus on the state
257
2004
Protest events: cause or consequence of state action? The US women's movement and federal Congressional activities, 1956-1979
251
1999
The diffusion of social movements: Actors, mechanisms, and political effects
238
2010
An essay by Stanford Graduate School of Business faculty member Sarah Soule and coauthor Christian Davenport, University of Michigan
“In the social movement literature and more broadly, people pay more attention to public activities, such as mass protest events or petitions. But they don’t usually think about the professional, behind-the-scenes role that social movement organizations can play in helping shape legislators’ thinking about policy.”
"If your goal is to get 500,000 people to turn up on the Mall in Washington, D.C., Twitter is great at that. But if your goal is to make lasting change, you have to work within the system."