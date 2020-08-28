Sarah A. Soule, PhD

Sarah A. Soule, PhD

Stanford Graduate School of Business

The Morgridge Professor of Organizational Behavior Senior Associate Dean for Academic Affairs

Expertise: Organizational Behaviorsocial movementsCorporate Social Responsibilitypolitical sociology

Soule is the Morgridge Professor of Organizational Behavior at Stanford Graduate School of Business, and senior associate dean for academic affairs. Her major areas of interest are organizational theory, social movements, and political sociology. She has written two books, the first with Cambridge University Press, entitled Contention and Corporate Social Responsibility, and the second with Norton, called A Primer on Social Movements. She is a member of the founding team of Sociological Science, and serves on the editorial boards of Stanford University Press and Cambridge University Press. Her recent research has been published in the American Journal of Sociology, Annual Review of Sociology, American Sociological Review, and the Administrative Science Quarterly. She has served on a number of boards of nonprofit organizations, is currently a member of the board of advisors to the Hasso Plattner Institute of Design (the Stanford d.school), the advisory board of the Danish Innovation Centre, and the international advisory board to the president of the Stockholm School of Economics.

Title

Cited By

Year

Diffusion in organizations and social movements: From hybrid corn to poison pills

1982

1998

The use of newspaper data in the study of collective action

1082

2004

The Blackwell companion to social movements

977

2008

Social movements as extra-institutional entrepreneurs: The effect of protests on stock price returns

666

2007

Process and protest: Accounting for individual protest participation

599

2005

Bystanders, public opinion, and the media

516

2004

Mapping the terrain

509

2004

Contention and corporate social responsibility

475

2009

When do movements matter? The politics of contingency and the equal rights amendment

425

2004

The student divestment movement in the United States and tactical diffusion: The shantytown protest

419

1997

A primer on social movements

411

2010

Structural social change and the mobilizing effect of threat: Explaining levels of patriot and militia organizing in the United States

360

2002

Protest under fire? Explaining the policing of protest

350

2003

Movement allies, adversaries, and third parties

294

2004

Institutionalization as a contested, multilevel process

281

2005

Diffusion Processes within and across Movements

281

2004

The stages of the policy process and the equal rights amendment, 1972–1982

257

2006

The targets of social movements: Beyond a focus on the state

257

2004

Protest events: cause or consequence of state action? The US women's movement and federal Congressional activities, 1956-1979

251

1999

The diffusion of social movements: Actors, mechanisms, and political effects

238

2010

Making American Protest Policing Better: If We Could Turn Back Time

An essay by Stanford Graduate School of Business faculty member Sarah Soule and coauthor Christian Davenport, University of Michigan
05-Nov-2020 07:05:18 PM EST

Stanford and Michigan researchers on a "movement of movements approach" to end police violence


28-Aug-2020 06:20:40 PM EDT

“In the social movement literature and more broadly, people pay more attention to public activities, such as mass protest events or petitions. But they don’t usually think about the professional, behind-the-scenes role that social movement organizations can play in helping shape legislators’ thinking about policy.”

- It Takes More Than Mass Protests to Drive Change

"If your goal is to get 500,000 people to turn up on the Mall in Washington, D.C., Twitter is great at that. But if your goal is to make lasting change, you have to work within the system."

- It Takes More Than Mass Protests to Drive Change

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister
close
0.10984