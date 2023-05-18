As a designer, storyteller, and researcher, Sarah Edmands Martin specializes in graphic storytelling and digital fable in contemporary, mediated spaces. Her research investigates the process of mining archival material in order to create counter narratives. Formerly the area coordinator of the Graphic Design program at Indiana University in Bloomington, she now joins the design faculty at the University of Notre Dame as an Assistant Professor of Visual Communication Design. She is a 2021–22 Research Fellow at Indiana University's Institute for Digital Arts + Humanities, a 2020 Design Incubation Fellow in New York City, and a 2019–21 Faculty Affiliate with Indiana University's Center for Rural Engagement. She is the author of two chapters in Ethics in Design and Communication: New Critical Perspectives (Bloomsbury 2020) as well as a forthcoming chapter in Digital Transformation in Design: Processes and Practices: Essays, Case Studies, and Interviews (Amherst College Press, 2023). Her design work has been recognized and published by PRINT, Graphis, the Paris Design Awards, London International Creative, and Creative Communication Awards. She has taught design at Indiana University and Missouri University of Science & Technology, and continues to balance an active studio practice with both research and pedagogy. Her international portfolio of clients includes Citibank, AMC’s The Walking Dead, Indiana University, Whirlpool, Herman Miller, and Cook Medical—to name a few. She holds bachelor's degrees in studio art and English from the University of Maryland and received her MFA in visual communication design from the University of Notre Dame. Research Interests: Digital Storytelling, Artist Books, Typography, Infographics, Stop Motion Animation, Moving Images, Folk and Fairytales