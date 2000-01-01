Specialties

Predator-prey interactions

Animal ecology and conservation

Population biology

Life-history trade-offs

Hoy grew up in a small farming village near the steel town of Scunthorpe in northern England.

After earning a Bachelor’s degree at the University of Manchester in zoology, she earned a Master’s at Imperial College London, and then a PhD at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland.

During her undergraduate work, Hoy traveled to Ecuador to study frogs and from that point on, her career path was clearly laid out in front of her.

She earned her PhD studying how the recovery of an apex predator, northern goshawks, affected the smaller bird species that they prey on in the forests of northern England. So while wolves were relatively new to her, predator/prey relationships were not.