Dr. Sarah N Pletcher is the Vice President and Executive Medical Director of Virtual Care at Houston Methodist. In this role, she leads the health system on strategies, processes, practice and education around system-wide virtual care and digital health programs across the organization. Prior to joining Houston Methodist, Dr. Pletcher was the founder of the Centers for Connected Care & Telehealth at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, where she led the health system in the selection and implementation of new strategies utilizing telehealth technology platforms, and developed new clinical products and telemedicine programs across multiple specialties, and in multiple settings. As a consultant, Dr. Pletcher has advised health systems, policymakers, and investors about disruptive technologies and new business models that can provide value in serving populations. She is frequently sought as a thought leader and invited speaker in areas of telemedicine, health, innovation, clinical quality improvement, provider education, and rural program development; and has been the principal investigator on over 15 million dollars of grant and foundational funding to advance these initiatives.