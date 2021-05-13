Sarah Porter is an expert in natural resources, water policy and sustainability. She is the director of the Kyl Center for Water Policy within the Morrison Institute for Public Policy. Through her expertise in natural resources and her position within the Kyl Center, Porter helps lead research, analysis and work to build consensus on sound water stewardship for Arizona and the West.
"A lot of water policy has been designed to take us away from the edge of the knife and take us as far away as we reasonably can be. We're on the edge, but we really are trying to plan out decades and decades in advance."
- ASU News