Sari Pekkala Kerr, Ph.D., is an economist and a senior research scientist at the Wellesley Centers for Women (WCW) at Wellesley College, whose studies and teaching focus on the economics of labor markets, with a focus on women in the workplace and immigrant's economic contributions. Her current research explores the way the gender pay gap changes throughout a woman's career. She is also studying entrepreneurship as a pathway to social mobility for women and their children. Prior research by Dr. Kerr has explored the characteristics of immigrant entrepreneurs in the U.S. Before joining WCW in 2010, Dr. Kerr previously worked at the Government Institute for Economic Research in Helsinki. She also served as an adjunct professor or visiting scholar to the economics departments of MIT, Boston University, and the University of Kent at Canterbury. Additionally, Dr. Kerr has extensive private sector experience as an economic consultant for Charles River Associates and Keystone Strategy. Dr. Kerr received a University Diploma in Economics from the University of Kent at Canterbury in England, and her M.A. in Economics, Business Studies, Education and Linguistics, and her Ph.D. from the University of Jyväskylä in Finland.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Economic impacts of immigration: A survey
|
522
|
2011
|
Entrepreneurship and urban growth: An empirical assessment with historical mines
|
387
|
2015
|
School tracking and intergenerational income mobility: Evidence from the Finnish comprehensive school reform
|
313
|
2009
|
|
Personality traits of entrepreneurs: A review of recent literature
|
197
|
2017
|
The Role of Education in Self-Employment Success in Finland
|
193
|
2002
|
Skilled immigration and the employment structures of US firms
|
192
|
2015
|
|
|
Global talent flows
|
188
|
2016
|
School tracking and development of cognitive skills
|
158
|
2013
|
Immigrant entrepreneurship
|
137
|
2016
|
Unemployment and Migration: Does Moving Help?
|
117
|
2002
|
The expanding gender earnings gap: Evidence from the LEHD-2000 Census
|
108
|
2017
|
Differences Across Cohorts in Finnish Intergenerational Income Mobility
|
83
|
2007
|
High-skilled migration and agglomeration
|
81
|
2017
|
Migration Flows in Finland: Regional Differences in Migration Determinants and Migrant Types
|
76
|
2003
|
Global collaborative patents
|
75
|
2018
|
The dynamics of gender earnings differentials: Evidence from establishment data
|
75
|
2017
|
House money and entrepreneurship
|
70
|
2015
“There are many reasons immigrants start more businesses. Among them: They tend to be more daring and less risk averse, considering they were brave enough to migrate here and tolerate change. Many come to the U.S. specifically to start a business. Others face discrimination in the job market and opt to become business owners.”
- https://www.cnbc.com/2019/02/12/the-4point8-trillion-immigration-issue--being-overlooked-by-washington.html
“Dependency on immigrant founders varies substantially across America.”
- https://www.forbes.com/sites/dinahwisenberg/2018/07/31/immigrant-entrepreneurs-form-25-of-new-u-s-business-researchers/
In the last two decades, the share of immigrant entrepreneurs in the U.S. has increased, along with the shares of Latino and Black business owners, and those of Mexican, Chinese, and Indian descent. The creation of new companies and new jobs is much more dependent on these diverse entrepreneurs than it was in the 1990s and early 2000s. [...] So not letting these workers enter the U.S. at a time when small businesses have been particularly hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic will make recovery that much more difficult.
- https://www.wcwonline.org/easyblog/Immigrants-play-a-critical-role-in-economic-recovery