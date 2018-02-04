Sari Pekkala Kerr, Ph.D., is an economist and a senior research scientist at the Wellesley Centers for Women (WCW) at Wellesley College, whose studies and teaching focus on the economics of labor markets, with a focus on women in the workplace and immigrant's economic contributions. Her current research explores the way the gender pay gap changes throughout a woman's career. She is also studying entrepreneurship as a pathway to social mobility for women and their children. Prior research by Dr. Kerr has explored the characteristics of immigrant entrepreneurs in the U.S. Before joining WCW in 2010, Dr. Kerr previously worked at the Government Institute for Economic Research in Helsinki. She also served as an adjunct professor or visiting scholar to the economics departments of MIT, Boston University, and the University of Kent at Canterbury. Additionally, Dr. Kerr has extensive private sector experience as an economic consultant for Charles River Associates and Keystone Strategy. Dr. Kerr received a University Diploma in Economics from the University of Kent at Canterbury in England, and her M.A. in Economics, Business Studies, Education and Linguistics, and her Ph.D. from the University of Jyväskylä in Finland.