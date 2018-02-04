Sari Pekkala Kerr, PhD

Sari Pekkala Kerr, PhD

Wellesley College, Wellesley Centers for Women

Senior Research Scientist

Expertise: Economics of labor marketsEconomygender pay gapEntreprenershipImmigrant WorkersWomen In The Workforce

Sari Pekkala Kerr, Ph.D., is an economist and a senior research scientist at the Wellesley Centers for Women (WCW) at Wellesley College, whose studies and teaching focus on the economics of labor markets, with a focus on women in the workplace and immigrant's economic contributions. 

Her current research explores the way the gender pay gap changes throughout a woman's career. She is also studying entrepreneurship as a pathway to social mobility for women and their children. Prior research by Dr. Kerr has explored the characteristics of immigrant entrepreneurs in the U.S. 

Before joining WCW in 2010, Dr. Kerr previously worked at the Government Institute for Economic Research in Helsinki. She also served as an adjunct professor or visiting scholar to the economics departments of MIT, Boston University, and the University of Kent at Canterbury. Additionally, Dr. Kerr has extensive private sector experience as an economic consultant for Charles River Associates and Keystone Strategy.

Dr. Kerr received a University Diploma in Economics from the University of Kent at Canterbury in England, and her M.A. in Economics, Business Studies, Education and Linguistics, and her Ph.D. from the University of Jyväskylä in Finland.

Title

Cited By

Year

Economic impacts of immigration: A survey

522

2011

Entrepreneurship and urban growth: An empirical assessment with historical mines

387

2015

School tracking and intergenerational income mobility: Evidence from the Finnish comprehensive school reform

313

2009

School tracking and intergenerational income mobility: Evidence from the Finnish comprehensive school reform

313

2009

Personality traits of entrepreneurs: A review of recent literature

197

2017

The Role of Education in Self-Employment Success in Finland

193

2002

Skilled immigration and the employment structures of US firms

192

2015

Skilled immigration and the employment structures of US firms

192

2015

Skilled immigration and the employment structures of US firms

192

2015

Global talent flows

188

2016

School tracking and development of cognitive skills

158

2013

Immigrant entrepreneurship

137

2016

Unemployment and Migration: Does Moving Help?

117

2002

The expanding gender earnings gap: Evidence from the LEHD-2000 Census

108

2017

Differences Across Cohorts in Finnish Intergenerational Income Mobility

83

2007

High-skilled migration and agglomeration

81

2017

Migration Flows in Finland: Regional Differences in Migration Determinants and Migrant Types

76

2003

Global collaborative patents

75

2018

The dynamics of gender earnings differentials: Evidence from establishment data

75

2017

House money and entrepreneurship

70

2015

No Pitches / Articles Found

“There are many reasons immigrants start more businesses. Among them: They tend to be more daring and less risk averse, considering they were brave enough to migrate here and tolerate change. Many come to the U.S. specifically to start a business. Others face discrimination in the job market and opt to become business owners.”

- https://www.cnbc.com/2019/02/12/the-4point8-trillion-immigration-issue--being-overlooked-by-washington.html

“Dependency on immigrant founders varies substantially across America.”

- https://www.forbes.com/sites/dinahwisenberg/2018/07/31/immigrant-entrepreneurs-form-25-of-new-u-s-business-researchers/

In the last two decades, the share of immigrant entrepreneurs in the U.S. has increased, along with the shares of Latino and Black business owners, and those of Mexican, Chinese, and Indian descent. The creation of new companies and new jobs is much more dependent on these diverse entrepreneurs than it was in the 1990s and early 2000s. [...] So not letting these workers enter the U.S. at a time when small businesses have been particularly hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic will make recovery that much more difficult.

- https://www.wcwonline.org/easyblog/Immigrants-play-a-critical-role-in-economic-recovery

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister
close
0.105