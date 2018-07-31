Saumitra Jha is an associate professor of political economy at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business, and, by courtesy, of economics and of political science, and convenes the Stanford Conflict and Polarization Lab. He is also a senior fellow at the Center for Democracy, Development and Rule of Law within the Freeman-Spogli Institute for International Affairs and at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research. In 2020–21, he will be a fellow at the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences. Jha’s research has been published in leading journals in economics and political science, including Econometrica, the Quarterly Journal of Economics, the American Political Science Review and the Journal of Development Economics, and he serves on a number of editorial boards. His research on ethnic tolerance has been recognized with the Michael Wallerstein Award for best published article in Political Economy from the American Political Science Association in 2014 and his coauthored research on heroes with the Oliver Williamson Award for best paper by the Society for Institutional and Organizational Economics in 2020. Jha was honored to receive the Teacher of the Year Award, voted by the students of the Stanford MSx Program in 2020. Jha holds a BA from Williams College, master’s degrees in economics and mathematics from the University of Cambridge, and a PhD in economics from Stanford University. Prior to joining Stanford GSB, he was an Academy Scholar at Harvard University. He has been a fellow of the Niehaus Center for Globalization and Governance and the Center for the Study of Democratic Politics at Princeton University. Jha has consulted on economic and political risk issues for the United Nations/WTO, the World Bank, government agencies, and for private firms. Saumitra Jha’s research focuses upon understanding the effectiveness of organizations and innovations that societies have developed to address the problems of violence and other political risks, and to seek new lessons for fostering peace and development. So far, his research has focused on understanding and empirically assessing the effectiveness of four related approaches: (1) mechanisms that support inter-ethnic complementarities and trade, (2) financial innovations that can allow conflictual groups to credibly share in the gains from peace, (3) organizational innovations that can sustain nonviolent political movements at scale, and (4) mechanisms that recognize and productively channel the organizational skills of veterans acquired during war. Saum has a specific interest in the South Asian experience in comparative perspective.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Trade, Institutions and Ethnic Tolerance: Evidence from South Asia
|
332
|
2013
|
Governance in the Gullies: Democratic Responsiveness and Leadership in Delhi's Slums
|
236
|
2007
|
Does Combat Experience Foster Organizational Skill? Evidence from Ethnic Cleansing during the Partition of South Asia
|
118
|
2012
|
Financial Asset Holdings and Political Attitudes: Evidence from Revolutionary England
|
104
|
2015
|
The Administrative Foundations of Self-Enforcing Constitutions
|
87
|
2008
|
Who has voice in a deliberative democracy? Evidence from transcripts of village parliaments in south India
|
56
|
2012
|
‘Unfinished business’: Historic complementarities, political competition and ethnic violence in Gujarat
|
32
|
2014
|
Valuing Peace: The Effects of Financial Market Exposure on Votes and Political Attitudes
|
30
|
2019
|
Maintaining Peace across Ethnic Lines: New Lessons from the Past
|
27
|
2007
|
Trading for Peace, revised from “A theory of ethnic tolerance”
|
18
|
2018
|
A Theory of Community Formation and Social Hierarchy
|
18
|
2016
|
Conquered but not Vanquished: Complementarities and Indigenous Entrepreneurs in the Shadow of Violence
|
13
|
2016
|
Forging a Non-Violent Mass Movement: Economic Shocks and Organizational Innovations in India’s Struggle for Democracy
|
13
|
2014
|
Sharing the Future: Financial Innovation and Innovators in Solving the Political Economy Challenges of Development
|
12
|
2012
|
Analyzing Political Risks in Developing Countries: A Practical Framework for Project Managers
|
10
|
2011
|
Gandhi's Gift: Lessons for Peaceful Reform from India's Struggle for Democracy
|
7
|
2014
|
Trading Stocks Builds Financial Confidence and Compresses the Gender Gap
|
5
|
2019
|
Swords into Bank Shares: Finance, Conflict and Political Reform in Meiji Japan
|
3
|
2015
|
Cultured Economic Theory: Oxymoron or Incipient Reality?
|
3
|
2004
|
A transaction costs approach to identity, innovation and technical change
|
2
|
2000
