Sawsan Rashdan, M.D., is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at UT Southwestern Medical Center. She specializes in treating thoracic malignancies. She is the Director of Thoracic Medical Oncology Clinical Operations.

Dr. Rashdan earned her medical degree at the Faculty of Medicine of Damascus University in Syria. She performed her residency in internal medicine at the Indiana University School of Medicine, where she also completed advanced fellowship training in hematology and oncology.

Certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in hematology and medical oncology, she joined the UT Southwestern faculty in 2016.

Dr. Rashdan’s research focuses on lung cancer, and she has published a number of academic articles on the subject. She has received funding to pilot a clinical trial to investigate the role of stereotactic ablative radiotherapy (SABR) plus osimertinib as first-line treatment in epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated non-small cell lung cancer. Additionally, she is the Division Quality Officer as well as the Director of Health Equity in the division of hematology and oncology, leading the effort to reduce inequities of health care and increase access of cancer prevention education in minority groups.

Dr. Rashdan also spends time teaching the trainees at UTSW, she leads the lung cancer curriculum for the hematology and oncology fellows at Parkland. In addition to mentoring many fellows, residents, and medical students.

She is a member of several professional organizations, including the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer, and the Dallas County Medical Society as well as American Muslim Women Physicians Association. She is also a member of several committees including: Supporting Women in Achieving Greatness, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee in the Department of Internal Medicine at UTSW.