Scott Ross Baker is an Associate Professor of Finance at the Kellogg School of Management. His research is concentrated in empirical finance and macroeconomics. He is currently engaged in a variety of research projects regarding household financial choices and the measurement of consumption, as well as research regarding the effects of policy uncertainty on financial markets and growth. Scott joined the Finance Department at Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management in July 2014. He was born and raised in San Diego, California and received B.A.’s in Economics and Political Science from the University of California, Berkeley in 2007. He received a Ph.D. in Economics from Stanford University in June 2014.