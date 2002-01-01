Dr. Scott Friedman is an AURA Observatory Scientist in the Webb Mission Office at the Space Telescope Science Institute. He joined the Institute in 2002 as an instrument scientist supporting the COS and STIS instruments on Hubble. In 2004, Dr. Friedman began a transition to the JWST project as a MIRI instrument scientist. In 2012, he became the JWST Integration and Test Scientist, working closely with scientists and engineers at Goddard Space Flight Center during the ground tests of the JWST instruments. In 2016, he became the lead commissioning scientist for JWST. In this role, Dr. Friedman works with the Institute’s external partners to organize and plan the commissioning activities for the spacecraft, telescope, and science instruments, a series of tasks that will occupy the observatory for the first six months after launch and prepare it to begin science observations.