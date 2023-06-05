Scott Glassman, PsyD, is a nationally recognized expert in positive psychology, health behavior change, and motivation, as well as a licensed psychologist and author of A Happier You: A Seven-Week Program to Transform Negative Thinking into Positivity and Resilience. He directs the Master of Applied Positive Psychology program at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and has received numerous grants for developing patient-centered healthy lifestyle interventions. His seven-week wellness program, A Happier You ®, has been featured on SiriusXM and NPR. He is also in the process of adapting the program for youth athletes. Dr. Glassman is a member of the Motivational Interviewing Network of Trainers and has been a speaker and trainer at many national and regional organizations, including the American Psychological Association, the Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association, and the National Committee for Quality Assurance. He contributes to Psychology Today and the health section of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Dr. Glassman has been interviewed and/or cited by Forbes, AARP, Prevention Magazine, Well+Good, The Hill, KATU-TV Portland, NBC10 Philadelphia, CBS3 Philadelphia, Academic Minute, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and other print and online outlets.