Dr. Diehl received his Ph.D. in 2003 from The University of Vermont working with Mercedes Rincon studying how CD4+ T helper cells, akin to the Chief Executive Officer of the immune system, respond to cues within the body and enact a management style most effective against that infection. His PhD work on T cells was conducted in mouse models and for postdoctoral research, he shifted focus to human immunology with emphasis on another arm of the immune system: B cells. B cells manufacture antibodies which are exquisitely tailored protein tools critical to controlling infection. He studied how naïve B cells that do not yet make antibodies, become activated (in part by CD4+ T cells) to scale up and develop into antibody-producing cellular factories such as plasmablasts and plasma cells. Alternatively, activated B cells can develop into memory B cells that persist long after infection to provide an institutional memory of those manufactured antibodies to facilitate their rapid remanufacture (or improvement) to protect against a subsequent pathogen encounter. This work in the lab of Dr. Hergen Spits at the University of Amsterdam provided mechanistic insights which formed the groundwork of a new technique that Sean’s lab uses to discover new anti-viral antibodies from patients. This work also directly led to the development of a new antibody (Nirsevimab) that can protect premature infants after one dose for an entire winter season against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Dr. Diehl’s work in the Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics encompasses translational and basic research aimed at understanding the human immune response to viral infections, primarily to dengue virus, zika virus, norovirus, and SARS-CoV-2. His goal is to develop novel immune metrics and specific antibody tools that can be used to advance vaccine development and to understand host-pathogen interactions during viral infection or vaccination.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
The two faces of IL-6 on Th1/Th2 differentiation
|
806
|
2002
|
Inhibition of Th1 differentiation by IL-6 is mediated by SOCS1
|
404
|
2000
|
Generation of stable monoclonal antibody–producing B cell receptor–positive human memory B cells by genetic programming
|
283
|
2010
|
STAT3-mediated up-regulation of BLIMP1 Is coordinated with BCL6 down-regulation to control human plasma cell differentiation
|
234
|
2008
|
STAT5 regulates the self-renewal capacity and differentiation of human memory B cells and controls Bcl-6 expression
|
214
|
2005
|
Induction of NFATc2 expression by interleukin 6 promotes T helper type 2 differentiation
|
209
|
2002
|
The live attenuated dengue vaccine TV003 elicits complete protection against dengue in a human challenge model
|
149
|
2016
|
IL-21 is expressed in Hodgkin lymphoma and activates STAT5: evidence that activated STAT5 is required for Hodgkin lymphomagenesis
|
140
|
2008
|
Robust and balanced immune responses to all 4 dengue virus serotypes following administration of a single dose of a live attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine to healthy …
|
135
|
2015
|
New insights into the regulation of human B-cell differentiation
|
134
|
2009
|
The human CD8+ T cell responses induced by a live attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine are directed against highly conserved epitopes
|
118
|
2015
|
Prior Dengue virus exposure shapes T cell immunity to Zika virus in humans
|
101
|
2017
|
IL‐6 Triggers IL‐21 production by human CD4+ T cells to drive STAT3‐dependent plasma cell differentiation in B cells
|
93
|
2012
|
Generation of human antigen-specific monoclonal IgM antibodies using vaccinated “human immune system” mice
|
86
|
2010
|
Spi-B inhibits human plasma cell differentiation by repressing BLIMP1 and XBP-1 expression
|
76
|
2008
|
The “Performance of Rotavirus and Oral Polio Vaccines in Developing Countries”(PROVIDE) study: description of methods of an interventional study designed to explore complex …
|
66
|
2015
|
In a randomized trial, the live attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine TV003 is well-tolerated and highly immunogenic in subjects with flavivirus exposure prior to vaccination
|
59
|
2017
|
Interleukin-6 receptor blockade selectively reduces IL-21 production by CD4 T cells and IgG4 autoantibodies in rheumatoid arthritis
|
59
|
2013
|
Accumulation of NFAT mediates IL-2 expression in memory, but not naive, CD4+ T cells
|
56
|
2007
|
Mitochondrial Ca2+ and membrane potential, an alternative pathway for Interleukin 6 to regulate CD4 cell effector function
|
52
|
2015
The discovery of new possible biomarkers to predict clinical and immune responses to dengue virus infection could be critical to informing future vaccines for the mosquito-borne virus, which saw a record number of over 400 million cases in 2019.
24-May-2021 09:50:30 AM EDT
A novel study showed that people who wear face coverings tend to have more contacts with others, putting them at risk of contracting COVID-19. Masking directives should accompanied by forceful messaging stressing the importance of social distancing.
09-Sep-2020 10:00:22 AM EDT
“Trying to tease out the protective immune response in naturally infected patients is a challenge since people living in high-risk areas likely have been exposed to multiple serotypes of the virus, which confound the observation,” said Sean Diehl, Ph.D., assistant professor of microbiology and molecular genetics, project leader in the TGIR and one the study’s lead investigators.
“We were able to leverage our teamwork across the pathology lab and our ICU clinicians to really try to understand how quickly the breadth of the antibody response that occurs during early Covid19 disease and we compared this to subjects that actually had contracted Covid-19 but had recovered in an outpatient setting all within roughly the same timeframe.”
- Third spike" in COVID-19 cases, plus the vaccine trials: Live Expert Panel
“I mean as we start to know a little bit more about how the virus actually behaves, we'll be able to design better and better vaccines as we go. All of the vaccines being talked about right now are version 1.0 vaccines. They are just one part of the virus and was informed by some studies on SARS and MERS and other coronaviruses. But as we learn how to tame the virus in the lab, we can start working towards really one-shot long-term, years to decades-long for protection that you get with live attenuated viral vaccines.”
- Third spike" in COVID-19 cases, plus the vaccine trials: Live Expert Panel