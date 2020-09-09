Dr. Diehl received his Ph.D. in 2003 from The University of Vermont working with Mercedes Rincon studying how CD4+ T helper cells, akin to the Chief Executive Officer of the immune system, respond to cues within the body and enact a management style most effective against that infection. His PhD work on T cells was conducted in mouse models and for postdoctoral research, he shifted focus to human immunology with emphasis on another arm of the immune system: B cells. B cells manufacture antibodies which are exquisitely tailored protein tools critical to controlling infection. He studied how naïve B cells that do not yet make antibodies, become activated (in part by CD4+ T cells) to scale up and develop into antibody-producing cellular factories such as plasmablasts and plasma cells. Alternatively, activated B cells can develop into memory B cells that persist long after infection to provide an institutional memory of those manufactured antibodies to facilitate their rapid remanufacture (or improvement) to protect against a subsequent pathogen encounter. This work in the lab of Dr. Hergen Spits at the University of Amsterdam provided mechanistic insights which formed the groundwork of a new technique that Sean’s lab uses to discover new anti-viral antibodies from patients. This work also directly led to the development of a new antibody (Nirsevimab) that can protect premature infants after one dose for an entire winter season against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Dr. Diehl’s work in the Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics encompasses translational and basic research aimed at understanding the human immune response to viral infections, primarily to dengue virus, zika virus, norovirus, and SARS-CoV-2. His goal is to develop novel immune metrics and specific antibody tools that can be used to advance vaccine development and to understand host-pathogen interactions during viral infection or vaccination.