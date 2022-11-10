Sean Grant completed his doctorate in social intervention as a Clarendon Scholar at the Centre for Evidence-Based Intervention, University of Oxford. His scholarship aims to promote the use of scientific evidence to inform policymaking and programmatic decisions across various health and social sectors. As a research associate professor with the HEDCO Institute for Evidence-Based Educational Practice at the University of Oregon, Grant specializes in methods for synthesizing research evidence and expert opinion on “what works” in addressing pressing societal issues. His work on these methods also involves collaborative, translational research focused on specific topics, such as substance use and mental health.
Title
Cited By
Year
Feasibility of an Audit and Feedback Intervention to Facilitate Journal Policy Change Towards Greater Promotion of Transparency and Openness in Sports Science Research
2022
Expert views on state-level naloxone access laws: a qualitative analysis of an online modified-Delphi process
2022
Establishing open science research priorities in health psychology: a research prioritisation Delphi exercise
2
2022
Expert Panel Consensus on State-Level Policies to Improve Engagement and Retention in Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder
2022
Evaluating implementation of the Transparency and Openness Promotion Guidelines: Reliability of instruments to assess journal policies, procedures, and practices
2022
Exploring enablers and barriers to implementing the Transparency and Openness Promotion (TOP) Guidelines: A theory-based survey of journal editors
2022
Implementation of the Transparency and Openness Promotion Guidelines at journals publishing influential social and behavioral intervention research
2022
Moving Toward Transparent, Open, and Reproducible Prevention Science: Introduction to the Special Issue
2022
Clearinghouse standards of evidence on the transparency, openness, and reproducibility of intervention evaluations
10
2022
Rapid Evidence Synthesis: Promise and Pitfalls for Informing Prevention Science Decision-Making
2022
Research Transparency, Openness, and Reproducibility
2022
The ENABLE online repository of medication adherence technologies: interim result of the Delphi study
2022
PROTOCOL: Guidance for stakeholder engagement in guideline development: A systematic review
2022
PROTOCOL: Barriers and facilitators to stakeholder engagement in health guideline development: A qualitative evidence synthesis
1
2022
Open Science Research Priorities in Health Psychology PREPRINT
2022
Developing a medication adherence technologies repository: proposed structure and protocol for an online real-time Delphi study
2022
Modern Meta-Analytic Methods in Prevention Science: Introduction to the Special Issue
2
2022
Strengthening women's empowerment and gender equality in fragile contexts towards peaceful and inclusive societies: A systematic review and meta‐analysis
1
2022
Transparent, open, and reproducible prevention science
3
2022
Reporting all results efficiently: A RARE proposal to open up the file drawer
4
2021