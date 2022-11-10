Sean Grant completed his doctorate in social intervention as a Clarendon Scholar at the Centre for Evidence-Based Intervention, University of Oxford. His scholarship aims to promote the use of scientific evidence to inform policymaking and programmatic decisions across various health and social sectors. As a research associate professor with the HEDCO Institute for Evidence-Based Educational Practice at the University of Oregon, Grant specializes in methods for synthesizing research evidence and expert opinion on “what works” in addressing pressing societal issues. His work on these methods also involves collaborative, translational research focused on specific topics, such as substance use and mental health.