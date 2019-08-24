Sean is an assistant professor in pulmonary and critical care medicine who originally hails from the Commonwealth of Virginia. His clinical and research interests include care for patients with complex lung disease, with a focus on idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and other interstitial lung diseases. He sees patients at the Farmington and University Hospital pulmonary clinics. He has expertise in the pulmonary care and pathology of patients with the deadly illness caused by vaping, e-cigarette or vaping use associated with lung injury (EVALI), and with COVID-19.