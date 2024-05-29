Sergei Iugai, is a ECFMG-certified and GCP-certified researcher in the Surgical Oncology Department of the Institute for Cancer Care at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland, USA. His current area of interest - surgical and medical treatment of Peritoneal Surface Malignancies (PSM).



Sergei Iugai am fully trained and qualified medical oncologist with experience in the field of inpatient and outpatient care of patients with solid tumors and hematological malignancies as well as palliative and supportive care in oncology. He received general medical degree at Saint Petersburg State University, Faculty of Medicine. After graduation he got the residency position in Saint Petersburg Pediatric Medical University (Department of Oncology and Radiology) and also went through 2-year postgraduate educational program 'Higher school of oncology' with 5% acceptance rate. His medical oncology expertise was confirmed by passing European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) examination in 2022.