Shail Maingi, MD (she/her) is a medical oncologist, hematologist, and palliative care physician at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute South Shore location. In addition to seeing patients with solid tumors and blood diseases, she is the inaugural DFCI Network Health Equity and Inclusion Liaison. Dr. Maingi has been a health equity advocate and clinical researcher for years, with a focus on health care disparities in oncology and end-of-life settings, particularly for sexual and gender minority people and with a focus on intersectionality. She is currently part of the scientific program committee for the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual conference and serves on ASCO’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee, Practice Health Task Force, and as the co-chair of their Sexual and Gender Minority Task Force. Dr. Maingi was also the founding chair of the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine’s LGBTQ Special Interest Group. She serves on the GLMA: Health Professionals Advancing LGBTQ Equality board and heads their Racial Justice Task Force, after serving as their VP for the Lesbian Health Fund for 6 years.