Shaista Malik, PhD

University of California, Irvine

Professor of Medicine-Cardiology and Director of Susan Samueli Integrative Health Institute

Expertise: Internal MedicineCardiac RehabilitationIntegrative HealthcareCardiovascular DiseasePreventive Cardiology

Shaista Malik did her undergraduate work at Stanford University and then did her masters in public health and PhD at UCLA. She has been at UC Irvine since medical school and stayed at UCI for her residency in internal medicine, cardiology fellowship, and was chief cardiology fellow. Dr. Malik is a clinical scientist, she sees patients, teaches, and does research. She is an investigator on several National Institute of Health (NIH) grants, including a career development award, a K23, from NIH (NHLBI) looking at the role of cardiac CT in those with diabetes. She was also recently awarded a prestigious large research project grant, a RO1, looking at the root causes, including the genetics of heart disease. Her research interests include prevention of heart disease and women’s heart disease. She has helped write national guidelines on training cardiologists as well as American College of Cardiology position paper on cardiovascular imaging in diabetes. She has also edited two books and written several book chapters. She is a section editor for three medical journals. Dr. Malik is the Susan Samueli endowed chair of Integrative Medicine, director of the Susan Samueli Institute for Integrative Medicine, director of the women’s heart disease program, and the medical director of the preventive cardiology and cardiac rehab program.

0.08153