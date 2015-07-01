Shaista Malik did her undergraduate work at Stanford University and then did her masters in public health and PhD at UCLA. She has been at UC Irvine since medical school and stayed at UCI for her residency in internal medicine, cardiology fellowship, and was chief cardiology fellow. Dr. Malik is a clinical scientist, she sees patients, teaches, and does research. She is an investigator on several National Institute of Health (NIH) grants, including a career development award, a K23, from NIH (NHLBI) looking at the role of cardiac CT in those with diabetes. She was also recently awarded a prestigious large research project grant, a RO1, looking at the root causes, including the genetics of heart disease. Her research interests include prevention of heart disease and women’s heart disease. She has helped write national guidelines on training cardiologists as well as American College of Cardiology position paper on cardiovascular imaging in diabetes. She has also edited two books and written several book chapters. She is a section editor for three medical journals. Dr. Malik is the Susan Samueli endowed chair of Integrative Medicine, director of the Susan Samueli Institute for Integrative Medicine, director of the women’s heart disease program, and the medical director of the preventive cardiology and cardiac rehab program.
Title
Cited By
Year
Heart disease and stroke statistics—2017 update: a report from the American Heart Association
18540
2017
Impact of the metabolic syndrome on mortality from coronary heart disease, cardiovascular disease, and all causes in United States adults
2227
2004
Potential role of ultrafine particles in associations between airborne particle mass and cardiovascular health
1027
2005
Community and dating violence among adolescents: Perpetration and victimization
748
1997
Who is at greatest risk for receiving poor-quality health care?
657
2006
Histopathologic characteristics of atherosclerotic coronary disease and implications of the findings for the invasive and noninvasive detection of vulnerable plaques
497
2013
Cardiovascular disease in US patients with metabolic syndrome, diabetes, and elevated C-reactive protein
220
2005
Impact of subclinical atherosclerosis on cardiovascular disease events in individuals with metabolic syndrome and diabetes: the multi-ethnic study of atherosclerosis
208
2011
Rhinovirus infections in myelosuppressed adult blood and marrow transplant recipients
182
1999
Prevalence and control of dyslipidemia among persons with diabetes in the United States
142
2005
Examining the effects of an outpatient palliative care consultation on symptom burden, depression, and quality of life in patients with symptomatic heart failure
139
2012
Coronary artery calcium score for long-term risk classification in individuals with type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome from the multi-ethnic study of atherosclerosis
104
2017
Cardiovascular risk factor targets and cardiovascular disease event risk in diabetes: a pooling project of the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities Study, Multi-Ethnic Study of …
103
2016
Trends in control of cardiovascular risk factors among US adults with type 2 diabetes from 1999 to 2010: comparison by prevalent cardiovascular disease status
94
2013
Looking forward, looking back: assessing variations in hospital resource use and outcomes for elderly patients with heart failure
94
2009
Undertreatment of cardiovascular risk factors among persons with diabetes in the United States
91
2007
Noninvasive cardiovascular risk assessment of the asymptomatic diabetic patient: the Imaging Council of the American College of Cardiology
87
2016
The quality of pharmacologic care for adults in the United States
85
2006
Metabolic syndrome, cardiovascular risk and screening for subclinical atherosclerosis
78
2009
Effect of morbid obesity on in-hospital mortality and coronary revascularization outcomes after acute myocardial infarction in the United States
77
2013