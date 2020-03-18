Shandy Dearth has spent most of her career focusing on infectious disease surveillance, emergency preparedness planning and response, and public health informatics. Prior to joining the FSPH, she was the Director of an international public health association that brought together public health practitioners and public health researchers who focused on health data surveillance projects. Prior to her work with the non-profit, Ms. Dearth was the Administrator in the Epidemiology Department of a local health department. She is currently a member of her community's park advisory council and is a proponent of advocating for more public health resources in Indiana.
Dearth said she realizes the loss in human interaction will be tough, but it won't be forever. It's more important, she said, to reduce the risk of spread now.
“We’re waiting for some results from South Korea because they had mentioned a couple of weeks ago, they were starting to see some people who were possibly re-infected but they weren’t sure if those people were truly negative or they just happened to test negative.”
“It’s possible that we shut down the county early enough that it had not spread to those very rural areas in a serious situation. The more we test the more we’re finding it obviously”
