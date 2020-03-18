Shandy Dearth has spent most of her career focusing on infectious disease surveillance, emergency preparedness planning and response, and public health informatics. Prior to joining the FSPH, she was the Director of an international public health association that brought together public health practitioners and public health researchers who focused on health data surveillance projects. Prior to her work with the non-profit, Ms. Dearth was the Administrator in the Epidemiology Department of a local health department. She is currently a member of her community's park advisory council and is a proponent of advocating for more public health resources in Indiana.