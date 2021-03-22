Shawn B. Bender, PhD

American Physiological Society (APS)

Associate Professor - University of Missouri

Expertise: CardiovascularDiabetesmicrocirculationObesity

The long-term goal of our research program is to elucidate mechanisms of obesity-associated coronary microvascular dysfunction and thereby identify novel pathways and therapeutic targets to reduce cardiovascular complications in these patients. The central premise of our work is that coronary microvascular dysfunction and the resultant impairment of coronary blood flow control is an independent predictor of cardiovascular morbidity and mortality in obese, diabetic patients. Impaired coronary microvascular function is estimated to account for more than 60% of cardiac perfusion defects in patients with type 2 diabetes. Thus, coronary microvascular dysfunction is a significant contributor to impaired cardiac function, ischemia, infarct, and mortality in these patients.

Current projects in the laboratory focus on the role of the aldosterone-binding mineralocorticoid receptor (MR) as a mediator of coronary and cardiac dysfunction in obesity. A growing body of evidence has implicated MR signaling in vascular cells as an important mediator of vascular and cardiac dysfunction in various disease states. Our studies utilize an integrative combination of in vivo and in vitro approaches including cell/tissue culture and clinically relevant mouse models coupled with molecular techniques.

Importance of hemodynamic forces as signals for exercise-induced changes in endothelial cell phenotype

341

2008

Direct regulation of blood pressure by smooth muscle cell mineralocorticoid receptors

259

2012

Peripheral circulation

213

2011

Vascular effects of exercise: endothelial adaptations beyond active muscle beds

205

2011

Mineralocorticoid Receptor–Mediated Vascular Insulin Resistance: An Early Contributor to Diabetes-Related Vascular Disease?

129

2013

Impaired function of coronary BKCa channels in metabolic syndrome

106

2009

Low-dose mineralocorticoid receptor blockade prevents Western diet–induced arterial stiffening in female mice

104

2015

Dipeptidylpeptidase inhibition is associated with improvement in blood pressure and diastolic function in insulin-resistant male Zucker obese rats

86

2013

Mineralocorticoid receptor antagonism treats obesity-associated cardiac diastolic dysfunction

77

2015

Endothelial mineralocorticoid receptors differentially contribute to coronary and mesenteric vascular function without modulating blood pressure

67

2015

Altered mechanism of adenosine-induced coronary arteriolar dilation in early-stage metabolic syndrome

62

2009

Vascular mineralocorticoid receptor regulates microRNA-155 to promote vasoconstriction and rising blood pressure with aging

53

2016

Regional variation in arterial stiffening and dysfunction in Western diet-induced obesity

49

2015

Mineralocorticoid receptor blockade prevents Western diet-induced diastolic dysfunction in female mice

44

2015

Hypertension attenuates cell-to-cell communication in hamster retractor muscle feed arteries

43

2005

Diet‐induced obesity and diabetes reduce coronary responses to nitric oxide due to reduced bioavailability in isolated mouse hearts

38

2007

Altered role of smooth muscle endothelin receptors in coronary endothelin-1 and α1-adrenoceptor-mediated vasoconstriction in Type 2 diabetes

36

2007

Dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibition with linagliptin reduces western diet-induced myocardial TRAF3IP2 expression, inflammation and fibrosis in female mice

33

2017

Vascular endothelium-specific overexpression of human catalase in cloned pigs

32

2011

Differential vulnerability of skeletal muscle feed arteries to dysfunction in insulin resistance: impact of fiber type and daily activity

31

2011

