Dr. Qureshi is Research Director of the Spine Service and Patty and Jay Baker Chair in Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery at HSS. He is a recognized leader and one of the premier surgeons in the field of minimally invasive and motion sparing spine surgery. He has one of the busiest clinical practices in the country, performing nearly 300 minimally invasive spine surgeries annually. His major research interests include outcomes related to minimally invasive spine surgery, cost-effectiveness and value of spinal surgery procedures, and comparative effectiveness of various treatments of spinal pathology. He has authored over 100 articles, book chapters, and text books. He helps design innovative surgical technology with leading spinal implant companies. As an educator, Dr. Qureshi has given over 100 invited lectures around the world. He has also contributed his surgical videos for surgeon education around the world. He has trained fellows nationally and internationally. Spine surgeons have visited his operating room to learn the newest techniques in minimally invasive spine surgery from China, Korea, Japan, Australia, England, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and India.
The latest technology helps surgeons navigate disc preparation, trialing and interbody insertion through a rigid arm-mounted retractor. Dr. Qureshi, spine research director at HSS in New York City, used the technology to perform a robotic TLIF.
"In our study, the surgical setting did not impact patient-reported outcomes. The results suggest that multi-level ACDF can be performed safely in the outpatient setting without an increased risk of complications in appropriately selected patients."
"We chose a minimally invasive approach in Steve's condition because we knew the level of activity that he was used to."
A study comparing short-term outcomes of minimally invasive (MI) lumbar decompression surgery to MI lumbar spine fusion surgery found no statistically significant difference in the amount of time patients needed to return to work. Researchers at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York City also found that patients in both groups were able to discontinue narcotic pain medication within one week following surgery. Patients in the MI lumbar decompression group resumed driving four days sooner than those in the MI spine fusion group. This study is available online as part of the AAOS 2020 Virtual Education Experience.
Surgery to remove multiple herniated or degenerated discs in the neck, a procedure known as anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF), can be safely performed in an outpatient setting in select patients, according to a study at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.
