Dr. Qureshi is Research Director of the Spine Service and Patty and Jay Baker Chair in Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery at HSS. He is a recognized leader and one of the premier surgeons in the field of minimally invasive and motion sparing spine surgery. He has one of the busiest clinical practices in the country, performing nearly 300 minimally invasive spine surgeries annually. His major research interests include outcomes related to minimally invasive spine surgery, cost-effectiveness and value of spinal surgery procedures, and comparative effectiveness of various treatments of spinal pathology. He has authored over 100 articles, book chapters, and text books. He helps design innovative surgical technology with leading spinal implant companies. As an educator, Dr. Qureshi has given over 100 invited lectures around the world. He has also contributed his surgical videos for surgeon education around the world. He has trained fellows nationally and internationally. Spine surgeons have visited his operating room to learn the newest techniques in minimally invasive spine surgery from China, Korea, Japan, Australia, England, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and India.