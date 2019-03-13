Sheeraz Qureshi, MD

Dr. Qureshi is Research Director of the Spine Service and Patty and Jay Baker Chair in Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery at HSS. He is a recognized leader and one of the premier surgeons in the field of minimally invasive and motion sparing spine surgery. He has one of the busiest clinical practices in the country, performing nearly 300 minimally invasive spine surgeries annually.

His major research interests include outcomes related to minimally invasive spine surgery, cost-effectiveness and value of spinal surgery procedures, and comparative effectiveness of various treatments of spinal pathology. He has authored over 100 articles, book chapters, and text books. He helps design innovative surgical technology with leading spinal implant companies.

As an educator, Dr. Qureshi has given over 100 invited lectures around the world. He has also contributed his surgical videos for surgeon education around the world. He has trained fellows nationally and internationally. Spine surgeons have visited his operating room to learn the newest techniques in minimally invasive spine surgery from China, Korea, Japan, Australia, England, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and India.

The latest technology helps surgeons navigate disc preparation, trialing and interbody insertion through a rigid arm-mounted retractor. Dr. Qureshi, spine research director at HSS in New York City, used the technology to perform a robotic TLIF.

"In our study, the surgical setting did not impact patient-reported outcomes. The results suggest that multi-level ACDF can be performed safely in the outpatient setting without an increased risk of complications in appropriately selected patients."

"We chose a minimally invasive approach in Steve's condition because we knew the level of activity that he was used to."


Title

Cited By

Year

Osteoblast proliferation and maturation by bisphosphonates

472

2004

Genetic polymorphisms associated with intervertebral disc degeneration

145

2013

Subscapularis function after total shoulder replacement: results with lesser tuberosity osteotomy

87

2008

Cost-effectiveness analysis: comparing single-level cervical disc replacement and single-level anterior cervical discectomy and fusion

81

2013

Complications, outcomes, and need for fusion after minimally invasive posterior cervical foraminotomy and microdiscectomy

80

2014

Diagnosis of Alagille syndrome—25 years of experience at King's College Hospital

80

2011

Outcomes and complications of diabetes mellitus on patients undergoing degenerative lumbar spine surgery

77

2014

Open versus minimally invasive fixation techniques for thoracolumbar trauma: a meta-analysis

71

2016

National trends in outpatient surgical treatment of degenerative cervical spine disease

71

2014

Non-operative management for discogenic back pain: a systematic review

54

2014

Arthroscopically-assisted treatment of pediatric lateral humeral condyle fractures

53

2007

Gotfried percutaneous compression plating compared with sliding hip screw fixation of intertrochanteric hip fractures: a prospective randomized study

51

2011

Minimally invasive procedures on the lumbar spine

50

2015

Arthroscopically assisted coronoid fracture fixation: a preliminary report

50

2008

Inflammatory kinetics and efficacy of anti-inflammatory treatments on human nucleus pulposus cells

49

2015

Cellular bone matrices: viable stem cell-containing bone graft substitutes

49

2014

The 5-year cost-effectiveness of anterior cervical discectomy and fusion and cervical disc replacement: a Markov analysis

49

2014

The impact of diabetes mellitus on patients undergoing degenerative cervical spine surgery

49

2014

Vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty: national outcomes and trends in utilization from 2005 through 2010

47

2015

C5 nerve root palsy following decompression of the cervical spine: a systematic evaluation of the literature

47

2014

Study Finds Similar Short-Term Outcomes After Two Common Minimally Invasive Spine Procedures

A study comparing short-term outcomes of minimally invasive (MI) lumbar decompression surgery to MI lumbar spine fusion surgery found no statistically significant difference in the amount of time patients needed to return to work. Researchers at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York City also found that patients in both groups were able to discontinue narcotic pain medication within one week following surgery. Patients in the MI lumbar decompression group resumed driving four days sooner than those in the MI spine fusion group. This study is available online as part of the AAOS 2020 Virtual Education Experience.
15-Jun-2020 08:00:42 AM EDT

Study: Surgery to Remove Herniated Discs in the Neck Can Be Safely Performed in Outpatient Setting in Select Patients

Surgery to remove multiple herniated or degenerated discs in the neck, a procedure known as anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF), can be safely performed in an outpatient setting in select patients, according to a study at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.
13-Mar-2019 05:00:29 PM EDT

